Rialto High’s Remarkable Journey to Top Three at County Academic Decathlon

In a display of intellectual prowess and teamwork, Rialto High School Team Blue clinched third place in the 41st annual San Bernardino County Academic Decathlon, a prestigious competition that celebrated the hard work and dedication of students across 19 high schools in San Bernardino County on Feb. 8.

“We applaud the unwavering dedication and perseverance of our students in this rigorous program,” said County Superintendent Ted Alejandre. “In celebrating their achievements, we also extend our gratitude to the coaches and administrators who have guided them towards excellence in this competition.”

RHS Principal Dr. Caroline Sweeney expressed her pride, stating, “I’m so proud of the dedication of our students and Mr. Ansermet. This is the highest placement our school has ever achieved. We’re overjoyed!”

The competition, organized by the San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools (SBCSS), saw Chaffey High School Team Black taking the first place, followed by Rancho Cucamonga High School Team Purple in second, and Rialto High securing a notable third place among 53 teams participating.

Rialto High’s achievement shines a spotlight on the school’s commitment to academic excellence and the exceptional capabilities of its students and coaching staff. The event, which took place in January and February, involved rigorous categories including essay writing, speeches, interviews, and objective testing, culminating in the Super Quiz.

This year’s theme, “Technology and Humanity,” provided a challenging yet exciting framework for the students, as announced by the United States Academic Decathlon and provided to SBCSS by the California Academic Decathlon.

While Chaffey High School’s Team Black, with their first-place victory, will advance to represent San Bernardino County at the state competition in Santa Clara from March 22-24, Rialto High School’s strong showing in the competition underscores the talent and dedication present in all participating teams.

Photo by RUSD: Rialto High School students competing at the Academic Decathlon.