IE’s Avila Brothers to Soulfully Ignite Yaamava’ with November Concert and Tease Possibility of Orchestrating Super Bowl Halftime Show

After over a decade of traversing the global stage, the Grammy-winning Avila Brothers are set to serenade their hometown with a pulsating live concert at Yaamava’s The Tukut Lounge on November 11th, at 9 PM.

From writing chart-toppers for Usher to fostering budding artists, IZ and Bobby Ross Avila fuse their global acumen with local roots in a much-anticipated homecoming gig, offering an intimate yet electrifying night for music enthusiasts.

IZ Avila noted, “It has been a while since we played in our hometown. It will be a night of music with friends and family and all about having a good time. This show has been a long time coming, and Bobby and I are excited to play for those who could not make it out to the Las Vegas residency we did with Usher.”

The brothers, IZ and Bobby Ross Avila, renowned for producing Usher’s 2004 chart-dominating “Confessions” album and touring with him since 2009, are no strangers to the spotlight yet maintain a humble affinity for their origins. Their last performance at Yaamava was back in 2009 (when it was a ballroom and known as San Manuel Casino), alongside Usher, and the brothers were invited to play as Usher stated, “The show is in your backyard.”

I Want You is a fan favorite off The Mood Soundsational, which will be played live at The Avila Brothers’ Yaamava’ concert on November 11th.

The upcoming concert promises a mélange of beats and melodies, featuring hits from their self-released album, “The Mood Soundsational.” One highlight will surely be “I Want You,” a classic driven by an infectious bassline and beloved from California to New York. A sneak peek into the night reveals an eclectic set list, intertwining hits and hidden gems from their extensive catalog, punctuated by a few surprise guests expressing gratitude for the brothers’ influence and support over the years.

“We’re going to play a lot of records from our self-released album The Mood Soundsational and mix it up with a few hits throughout the night that we produced. We’re going to have a couple of special guests come out and thank people who’ve supported us through the years,” IZ elucidates.

The Avila Brothers are also seizing this occasion to spotlight two emerging artists they’ve been meticulously developing: MKY, a young Latino artist blending pop/soul with Chicano music influences, and Andre, a Filipino artist likened to an intimate, acoustic guitar-driven Daniel Caesar.

IZ shares, “We’re going to be introducing two artists on stage that we’ve been working with – MKY and Andre – to showcase them and let the people see the artists we’re developing.”

Adept at stitching together cohesive shows, as evidenced by their history with Usher, the brothers emphasize a performance that promises a journey through musicality and musicianship, carefully curated to enrapture audiences and transport them through varied emotions and energies.

Enthusiasm permeates IZ’s voice as he mentions, “I’m looking forward to playing ‘I Want You’ and many hits we’ve written, like ‘Bad Girl’ by Usher and ‘Point of It All’ by Anthony Hamilton.”

Bobby Ross Avila (left) and IZ Avila (right) in the studio.

Notably, their musical journey does not pause here. The Avila Brothers may even unite with Usher as the creative musical directors for his Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium on February 11th, 2024; further illustrating their pivotal role in sculpting significant musical experiences in the industry.

In reflecting on their trajectory from the streets of Rialto to international stardom, the brothers never lose sight of their beginnings, constantly weaving their success back into the fabric of their local community and aspiring to uplift the talent within the Inland Empire region. The duo, who began their musical journey under their father’s guidance before they were teenagers, attribute their success to mentorship, influence, hard work, resilience, and an unwavering love for music.

Clearly, this upcoming concert is more than a performance; it’s a heartfelt return, a celebration of roots, and a testament to the enduring bond of music, community, and familial ties that have anchored the Avila Brothers through their soaring career.

For ticket information and further details on the live concert at The Tukut Lounge, click here.