San Bernardino Farmers Market to Sprout Fresh, Healthy Options Downtown Starting October 17

In a forward-looking initiative aimed at freshening up the city’s culinary landscape and catering to the flourishing downtown workforce, the City of San Bernardino has declared the commencement of a certified farmers market, starting Tuesday, October 17, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Court Street Square.

Parks and Recreation Director Lydie Gutfeld, who oversees the department organizing the market, shared her enthusiasm about the new offering, saying, “Bringing locally grown fruits and vegetables to our residents and employees every Tuesday is an exciting addition to Downtown San Bernardino.”

The Downtown San Bernardino Farmers Market, destined to be a recurrent event, will feature over 20 diverse vendors, each offering a luscious array of fresh, locally sourced produce alongside hot prepared food – a less common sight at typical farmers markets, yet one aligned with the city’s innovative approach towards wellness and community.

After anticipating a positive reception, Gutfeld said, “This will be a great option for the people that work downtown. People can walk over and grab something delicious for lunch or stock up on healthy foods for home.”

Councilmember Ben Reynoso addressed this initiative’s citizen-driven momentum, “Tons of people have been asking the city about hosting a farmers market. They’ve been held at CSUSB, but there has not been one downtown for many years.”

Reynoso revealed the Tuesday morning slot is a compromise and experimental pilot, with sights set on potentially shifting the market to the weekend in the future.

“To be honest, San Bernardino has been a food desert historically, and we’re bringing better restaurants and fresh produce from locally sourced farms to the heart of the city. This is us being proactive and answering the calls for better food options,” Reynoso said.

The program is a testament to administrative efficacy and a responsive move to the palpable demand for more varied and wholesome food options in the city. Reynoso extended his gratitude towards Gutfeld and her team, saying, “I’d like to thank Lydia and the Parks and Recreation Department and city staff for streamlining an event like this. Historically, we haven’t had much response for residents’ ideas and requests like this, and our city is delivering.”

As a pivotal initiative to alter the dietary and culinary experience within the city, the Downtown San Bernardino Farmers Market is both a response to public demand and a forward-thinking step in transforming the locale into a hub of wholesome, accessible, and delectable food options.