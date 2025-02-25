Pic ‘N’ Save Bargains & Groceries Returns This Spring With Four New Southern California Stores

Pic ‘N’ Save Bargains & Groceries (PNSBG) is making a highly anticipated debut to Southern California this spring. After nearly a decade since its acquisition by Big Lots, the iconic discount store Pic ‘N’ Save Bargains is being revived under new ownership and a refreshed concept, Pic ‘N’ Save Bargains & Groceries. Led by President and Founder Mark J. Miller (former CEO of the original Pic ‘N’ Save), along with a team of investors, PNSBG is bringing a unique, elevated shopping experience to familiar locations once occupied by 99Cent Only Stores.

The newly reimagined Pic ‘N’ Save Bargains & Groceries will continue its legacy of offering quality, brand-name products at unbeatable prices. In addition to its core selection of home goods, general merchandise, and treasure hunt closeouts, the store will also feature a variety of produce including fresh milk, eggs, deli products, and groceries. This expanded range of offerings ensures that Pic ‘N’ Save Bargains & Groceries can meet all of its customers’ shopping needs in one convenient location.

“While we’re bringing back the same commitment to unbeatable bargains, we’re also offering a wider variety of products that will make Pic ‘N’ Save Bargains & Groceries a true one-stop shop for everyday essentials,” said Mark J. Miller, President and Founder. “From treasure hunt to fresh food, we’re focused on creating community stores that are affordable, convenient and fun to shop.”

In keeping with the tradition of 99Cent Only Stores, Pic ‘N’ Save Bargains & Groceries is dedicated to delivering exceptional service by empowering employees and fostering strong community relationships. Each location is carefully designed with the local community in mind, ensuring that every store reflects its unique culture and needs.

In the coming months, four new Pic ‘N’ Save Bargains & Groceries locations will open throughout Southern California, with locations set to open at:

34660 Monterey Ave., Palm Desert, CA 92211

975 S E St., San Bernardino, CA 92408

9255 Sierra Ave., Fontana, CA 93335

7860 Norwalk Blvd., Whittier, CA 90606

To enhance the shopping experience, Pic ‘N’ Save Bargains & Groceries is offering a free Loyalty Program that rewards customers with points for every purchase. These points can be redeemed for in-store discounts and special offers throughout the year.

Stay up to date with store openings, promotions, and events by following @pnsbargains on Instagram and Facebook.