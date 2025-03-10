IEHP Warns Congress: Proposed Medicaid Cuts Threaten Health Care Access for 1.5 Million Inland Empire Residents

As Congress debates Medicaid budget cuts, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) urges policymakers to protect Medicaid’s critical health care infrastructure. Medicaid, known as Medi-Cal in California, supports and stabilizes the health care delivery system for all Californians.

More than 40% of residents in San Bernardino and Riverside counties are enrolled in Medi-Cal for access to quality health care. Receiving health coverage through Medi-Cal allows members to focus on supporting their family, maintaining a job, and boosting the local economy through workforce stability.

“In times like these, programs like Medicaid are more important than ever to help keep individuals and families above water,” said IEHP Chief Executive Officer Jarrod McNaughton. “Unfortunately, policymakers are considering drastic cuts to Medicaid that would put the health and economic security of our community at risk.”

IEHP’s network includes more than 9,000 health care providers, 855 clinics, and 36 hospitals serving over 1.5 million Medi-Cal enrollees. Large cuts to Medi-Cal funding would harm providers’ financial stability, impacting access to care for all residents and potentially leading to closures of critical health facilities.

More than half of non-disabled Medi-Cal enrollees work in low-wage jobs. If their health care is compromised, businesses will feel the impact. When workers’ health suffers, there are higher rates of absenteeism and higher turnover for employers.

Beyond health care, IEHP plays a vital role in the local economy, employing over 4,000 people in the Inland Empire, supporting community organizations, and maintaining contracts with a broad range of businesses, hospitals and other facilities to support members — contributing to the economy through sustainable local employment and tax revenue. Sustained Medi-Cal funding is therefore not just a health care issue, it is an economic imperative.

“While IEHP is deeply concerned about the potential impact of significant Medicaid cuts, we remain committed to fulfilling our mission of delivering the highest quality of care during these uncertain times,” said McNaughton. “We are pleased that IEHP members currently have access to the health care they need.”

IEHP operates under a contract with the State of California through the Department of Health Care Services and continues to provide all covered benefits under the Medi-Cal program. To learn more, go to iehp.org.