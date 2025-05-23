San Bernardino County to Host Job Fair and Expungement at Ontario Airport on May 28

In partnership with San Bernardino County Fourth District Supervisor Curt Hagman and the Public Defender’s Office, the county Workforce Development Board (WDB) is hosting a job fair and record-clearing services event at Ontario International Airport’s iconic Terminal 1 on May 28th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This annual career event highlights the importance of partnerships between our County departments and the business community in addressing the workforce and economic needs of our residents and employers. It also provides many of our residents with the opportunity to start anew and find new career opportunities.

Don’t miss out on the iconic Terminal 1 Ontario International Airport Job Fair and Expungement event. Connect with local employers offering great opportunities. County resources available on-site include record clearing, veterans’ affairs, transitional assistance, and more. Register today!

Employers and service providers from throughout the region and across sectors will be in attendance. The Public Defender’s office will also be there to assist job seekers with any record-clearing process needs.

The event will take place at Ontario International Airport, located at 1940 Moore Way, Terminal 1 (adjacent to the USO), from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

For more information on the event or to register, please visit the link or call 1-800-451-5627.

Registration link: WVHE0528.eventbirte.com



𝗪𝗮𝗻𝘁 𝘁𝗼 𝗯𝗲 𝗯𝗲𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗽𝗿𝗲𝗽𝗮𝗿𝗲𝗱? Visit San Bernardino County Workforce Development’s 𝗙𝗥𝗘𝗘 Job Search and Workshop Calendar: https://workforce.sbcounty.gov/events/