IZ Avila’s ‘Grooves & Ghouls’ Lights Up Stage Red with $500 Costume Contest, Star Guests, and VIP Experience

Grammy-winning producer and performer IZ Avila is taking his annual Halloween celebration to a new stage—literally.

After a decade of growth, from backyard beginnings to a ranch-hosted festival, Avila’s Grooves & Ghouls lands at Fontana’s Stage Red for the first time, featuring an immersive VIP experience, custom menu, and a $500 costume contest designed to keep the Inland Empire dancing all night.

“It’s the 10th year. This started at my crib and I grew it,” said Avila. “Covid happened and I did a reboot of the event. I’m working with Stage Red in Fontana. I thought it’d be great to have it here for people to experience the venue (and now there’s a new parking garage right behind it)—and experience the quality and convenience of the space.”

Food, Sound, and Soul

Designed to feel intimate and immersive, Avila says the night is all about vibes: “You could expect a quality experience, great service and great sound. A great menu, and great drinks and it’s intimate. It’s personable and a place where you come to have a great time, dance and party.”

That includes a menu stacked with stage-worthy eats: smashburgers, chicken sandwiches, wings, steak fries, Italian bites, and Halloween treats.

“I’m hosting this for my city, for IE residents to have a place they can go to for entertainment and a quality experience,” Avila added.

His go-to? A Tito’s Moscow mule paired with a Stage Red smashburger.

Star-Powered Lineup and VIP Lounge

Guests strike a pose in front of the Grooves & Ghouls backdrop, showcasing the creativity, camaraderie, and character that define the Halloween tradition curated by IZ Avila.

Headlining the DJ lineup is Nick Nack from 99.1 KGGI, who also hosts the event. Joining him on the special guest roster:

Cece , KDAY radio personality



, KDAY radio personality DJ Battlecat , collaborator with Snoop and Dr. Dre



, collaborator with Snoop and Dr. Dre Scoop DeVille , known for work with Drake and Kendrick Lamar



, known for work with Drake and Kendrick Lamar Tash , of Tha Alkaholiks



, of Tha Alkaholiks LaToiya Williams, vocalist featured by Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent



“We’ll have a few special guests… and other surprises,” said Avila. “Nick Nac from 99.1 is the DJ and host. We have a dope VIP experience where you can have your own DJ in a room and a separate food and drink menu; the goal is to ensure a great time.”

The private Grooves & Ghouls Lounge offers light appetizers, an exclusive DJ set, and a first-look at Stage Red’s brand-new outdoor patio. The event is 21+.

Classic Hip-Hop, Soul, and Dancefloor Energy

With a nod to the roots of hip-hop and soul, Avila emphasized the music will drive the night.

“With Nic Nac’s personality—he’s from 99.1 KGGI and always amped—he keeps the crowd moving and the party going,” he said. “We’ll play great classic hip hop, soul records and energy on the dance floor.”

Tickets and Contest Details

In addition to product giveaways, the night includes a $500 costume contest judged on creativity, style, and impact. Tickets are available at StageRedFontana.com, at the box office, or on Ticketmaster.com.

Beyond headlining the event, Avila is also consulting on the venue’s programming to ensure its cultural relevance.

“There’s a huge population of Latinos and Blacks in Fontana,” he said. “I’m bringing in strategic partnerships and alliances to align the space with the community.”

In addition to his work with The Avila Brothers, IZ Avila produced on Usher’s Grammy-winning Confessions album and served as creative musical director during Usher’s 2024 Super Bowl halftime show.