‘Mr. STEM’ Honored: Rialto School Board Veteran Joseph W. Martinez Receives Scouting Council’s Top Citizen Award

In recognition of his decorated and steadfast service as a Rialto Unified School District Board of Education Trustee, Joseph W. Martinez was honored as the “Distinguished Citizen of the Year” by the California Inland Empire Scouting Council.

The California Inland Empire Scouting Council held its annual ceremony on October 7 at the Jesse Turner Community Center in Fontana, drawing more than 120 attendees. Those present included civic and business leaders, parent advocates, all current RUSD Board of Education trustees — Dr. Stephanie Lewis, Edgar Montes, Evelyn P. Dominguez, Student Board Member Audrey Gonzalez — and Interim Superintendent Dr. Judy D. White, along with District and school staff, teachers, classified employees, and administrators.

Martinez attended with his wife, Anne, whom he called “the love of my life,” while accepting the honor during his heartfelt speech.

A longtime Rialto resident and student advocate, Martinez was first elected to the RUSD Board of Education in 2008 and has since been reelected for four consecutive terms. He has served as President, Vice President, Clerk, and Member during his tenure. A retired classified employee and former union president, Martinez is also an active member of the Kiwanis Club of Rialto, where he leads the “Student of the Month” scholarship program for local high school seniors.

Known affectionately as “Mr. STEM” for his passion for technology and education, Martinez has helped the District expand its use of educational technology and STEM programs.

CA IE Scouting Council District Director Patrick Willard and Director of Old Baldy Scout Steve Bartel informed Martinez, a veteran school board member during the summer, that he would be the recipient.

Joseph Martinez receives a warm Scouting welcome during the Distinguished Citizen of the Year ceremony on October 7. From left, Danette Miller, Assistant Scoutmaster, Joshua Garcia, Morgan Holeman, Matt Bear, Scout Executive, Zachary Fowles, Joshua Holeman, Assistant Scoutmaster. The Scouts welcomed Martinez and his wife, Anne, to the Jesse Turner Center in Fontana for the ceremony.

During his 17 years as a trustee, Martinez has been instrumental in keeping the District fiscally solvent. Working with fellow Board Members, he helped pass two general obligation bonds—Measure Y in 2010 and Measure A in 2023—with support from the business and communications offices. His leadership has guided major District milestones, including hiring two long-serving superintendents, overseeing the construction of Nancy Kordyak Elementary School (the first RUSD school in Fontana), introducing the Cesar Chavez/Dolores Huerta Center for Education, and relocating Rialto Middle School to a new campus.

He was also influential in working with the Board to spearhead the District’s first-ever Parent Institute (later renamed after the late Mr. Winton), with Mr. Martinez being the deciding vote.

“Joe (Martinez) is a conscientious person, his heart and mind for students have always been in the forefront of his decision-making, and he is knowledgeable about board policies and procedures,” said Joseph Williams, San Bernardino Community College District Vice Chair, CA Community College appointee, and senior director of Rialto USD’s FACE Team and a father of two children in Rialto.

Martinez honored Williams with a Key to the District in 2022, crediting him with the positive relationship the community college has built with the RUSD. “I was honored that he selected me to say a few words about him tonight,” Williams stated. “He has been a supporter of ours; this is a deserving honor for him, it’s about time, and we look forward to working with him at the local and regional levels.”

Martinez’s former Board of Education colleague and friend Joe Ayala served with him from 2017 through 2023.

“It is my honor to honor you, Joe,” replied Ayala from the stage. “We have been through some battles together, but you have sustained and carried on to take care of these children and staff,” replied Ayala. “I know what kind of a person you are. You have integrity and courage to lead, but most importantly, you have the heart.”

Ayala, a retired classroom teacher, ended his speech from Ralph Waldo Emerson, famous quotes, “…to know that one life has breathed easier because you lived here. This is to have succeeded… and you have done that, Joe.”

During the COVID years, while many school districts struggled with unstable leadership and the general chaos with school openings and closures that the global pandemic caused, Mr. Martinez’s sound maturity and focus remained healthy first, and planning to build student capacity for the following year. He did just that. Martinez was keen in directing the operation of the district to make sure all five RUSD middle schools began the e-Sports programs on their campuses.

Among the multitude of accolades and local awards, Martinez has also been the recipient of Rialto Fire Department Emergency Communications Awards from the former California, 62nd Assemblymember Wilmer Amina Carter’s Office, Chaffey Joint Union High School District Special Service Award, and U.S. President Barack Obama’s Volunteer Award Recognition.

Martinez and his wife, Anne, have lived in Rialto since 1973 and were married in 1972. A student of leadership through Vineyard Christian Fellowship, Martinez has taught worship teams across the Inland Empire. In his free time, he enjoys music theory, electronics, Ham Radio, public service, emergency communications, raising Cocker Spaniels, and, of course, reading.

The California Inland Empire Scouting Council chose Syeda Jafri, Rialto Unified School District spokesperson and local radio broadcaster, to emcee the evening. Having known Martinez for nearly two decades, Jafri kept the spotlight on his service and his steady support for local scouts. Blending humor with heartfelt admiration, she described Martinez as “calm, courageous, and stable under any circumstance,” adding, “No matter the year or turbulence he flies over with his fellow Board Members, Mr. Martinez always has the ability to land the plane.”