Once a YMCA Kid, Now Executive Director: Jennifer Lopez Reimagines San Bernardino’s Beloved Community Hub

Inside the San Bernardino Family YMCA, Executive Director Jennifer Gorostieta Lopez walks through a newly renovated women’s locker room — a symbol, she says, of the organization’s renewed commitment to investing in the families of San Bernardino.

“This is just the beginning,” said Lopez. “We’re not just giving the space a facelift — we’re reshaping it to bring in what our community needs.”

That includes remodeled locker rooms, a resurfaced outdoor court, expanded youth programs, senior fitness, mental wellness, and a sharp focus on family affordability — all informed by the community itself.

And for Lopez, who first encountered the Y as a fifth grader in an after-school program, it’s deeply personal.

A Childhood Rooted in the Y

Lopez’s journey with the Y began after her family moved to San Bernardino from Orange County in the early 2000s. Frequently shuffled between schools due to overcrowding, it wasn’t until fifth grade at Emmerton Elementary that she found a sense of stability — and community — through the YMCA’s before and after-school program then known as CAPS (Creative After School Programs for Success).

“I learned how to paint. I learned how to make friends. It was my safe haven,” she said.

Even the mishaps were formative. She recalls being temporarily removed from the program — for eating glue — but credits the experience with unlocking her creativity and resilience.

“I remember painting a bunny,” Lopez said. “That moment gave me the spark — I realized I could be Picasso.”

Today, she says, “I see myself in all the youth who come through our doors.”

Investing in Safe, Modern Facilities

Lopez has only been Executive Director for four months, but her impact is already visible. The YMCA’s locker room remodel, now nearly complete, is the first of many facility upgrades planned through 2025.

“We gutted the locker rooms and gave them a whole new look,” she said. “This is about giving families a clean, safe space to change and start their experience with dignity.”

Improvements underway or in planning include:

Shower and restroom upgrades



Men’s locker room remodel



A resurfaced outdoor basketball court



Three new pickleball courts and four-square areas



Turf installation and a container gym with free weights and cable machines



with free weights and cable machines Expanded indoor and outdoor wellness spaces



Upgraded machinery and open-concept design



Lopez expects “the basics” of these upgrades to be in place by the end of next year.

“We’re building a space that reflects the strength and resilience of San Bernardino families,” she said. “We deserve nothing less.”

From left, YMCA of the East Valley Marketing Director Bjorn Madrid and San Bernardino Family YMCA Executive Director Jennifer Lopez discuss planned facility upgrades inside the gymnasium. San Bernardino Family YMCA Executive Director Jennifer Lopez discusses forthcoming outdoor gym plans with IECN Co-Publisher Denise Berver on the facility’s patio walkway.





Programs Tailored to Every Generation

At its core, the Y’s mission is about programming — and Lopez is expanding offerings across all age groups, with an emphasis on affordability, access, and family bonding.

For Kids and Youth

Programs include:

Swim Lessons (indoor, heated pool at 79–80°F year-round)



(indoor, heated pool at 79–80°F year-round) Karate (parent-child classes, open to youth and adults)



(parent-child classes, open to youth and adults) Dance (hip-hop and ballet)



Gymnastics



Basketball and Soccer Leagues



Swim instruction has become a priority. Not only does the Y host lessons at its main facility, but it has also partnered with three San Bernardino high schools — San Gorgonio, Cajon, and Arroyo Valley — to offer district-wide swim education through vouchers.

“We’re already teaching second graders through the school district how to survive in water,” Lopez said. “It’s about removing the burden from high school coaches who are teaching teenagers to swim for the first time — and more importantly, saving lives.”

A new Mommy and Me swim class launches on November 29th, developed in partnership with a local mom hiking club that meets at area parks. It’s part of the Y’s effort to listen to — and respond to — the community’s needs.

“We asked local moms what they needed,” said Lopez. “Now we’re building it for them.”

A family enjoys open swim in the San Bernardino Family YMCA’s heated indoor pool during IECN’s visit; Mommy and Me swim classes begin Nov. 29.

For Teens

Just blocks from Pacific High School, the YMCA attracts dozens of teens daily for:

Open gym access



Homework and hangout space in the Teen Center



Future plans for esports programming



Some teens, Lopez says, walk over after their free period to lift weights or do cardio — an early introduction to healthy habits.

For Adults and Seniors

The YMCA offers:

Water aerobics



SilverSneakers fitness classes



Open swim and lap lanes



Cardio and strength equipment in a multi-use wellness space



“We see seniors come in, take class, hang out over puzzles or coffee,” said Lopez. “It’s truly communal.”

Affordability for All Families

Lopez emphasizes that cost should never be a barrier to access.

“Our mission is to never turn anyone away due to inability to pay,” she said. “All you have to do is walk through our doors.”

Pricing is structured to support families of all sizes:

Membership Type Monthly Cost Joining Fee Family A (2 adults + kids) $35 $40 Family B (1 adult + kids) $35 $40 Adult (25+) $28 $40 Seniors (60+) $25 $40 Couples $35 $40

Students enrolled in YMCA-run after-school programs at any of the 33 EXL school sites receive a free youth membership. Parents of those children can upgrade to a full family membership for just $15/month — which includes 50% discounts on additional classes.

“Even if you’re a family of six, your price doesn’t change,” said Bjorn Madrid, Marketing Director for YMCA of the East Valley. “It’s one fee, and we’ll work with you to find what you qualify for.”

Safety and Support Are Top Priorities

A coach guides an after-school basketball student on shooting technique at the San Bernardino Family YMCA on Oct. 6, 2025.

The YMCA takes safety seriously. The San Bernardino branch now uses Raptor visitor-management screening, which scans IDs and flags individuals who may not be cleared to work with youth. “This is the same system used by San Bernardino Unified,” Lopez said. “It’s an added layer of protection for every member, every child, and every family.”

That emphasis on safety extends beyond the building to its setting in Perris Hill Park. After the City completed a comprehensive cleanup and restoration of the grounds last fall, the park has remained free of encampments and more accessible for families. The YMCA campus and adjacent lots are equipped with street lighting and surveillance, and a park ranger monitors the premises multiple times per day—measures that complement the Y’s commitment to a welcoming, family-friendly environment.

Beyond physical safety, the facility is designed as a judgment-free zone. Lopez often calls the Y a “safe space”—not just physically, but emotionally and socially. “You don’t have to be young, male, or Christian to be here,” she said. “All you need to do is come—and you will belong.”

Connecting to San Bernardino’s Latino Community

As a first-generation college student and bilingual Latina who grew up translating for her parents, Lopez understands the barriers many families face.

“I am you,” she said. “If you come through our doors, I will be here. My team will be here. We speak Spanish. We will tailor our support to what you need.”

That extends to programming, enrollment, tours, and communication. “We’re building trust, one family at a time,” she said.

A Career Built on Service and Local Roots

After leaving the YMCA’s youth program as a child, Lopez returned in 2014 as a part-time employee while pursuing a biology degree. What started as a college job at Riley Elementary turned into a lifelong calling.

“I saw myself in the kids,” she said. “It reminded me of where I came from — and what’s possible.”

Over the next decade, Lopez worked her way up through nearly every role: youth lead, site supervisor, quality assurance coach, associate executive director, and now, branch executive director.

Her accomplishments include:

Growing a school site’s attendance from 60 to 180 children



Overseeing quality at 22 school campuses



Helping shape post-COVID learning via the EXL program



Launching district-wide aquatics programs



Leading renovations and wellness expansion at the Y



“I didn’t want to teach 30 kids in a classroom,” she said. “I wanted to impact thousands.”

A Future Built on Community

Lopez’s leadership is future-facing — and bold. In addition to facility upgrades and new programs, she’s committed to positioning the YMCA as a hub for community building, cultural connection, and economic mobility.

Upcoming events include:

Trunk or Treat (October 25th at 11AM) – the first of its kind at the San Bernardino Y



– the first of its kind at the San Bernardino Y Día de los Muertos (November 1 at 11AM) – a cultural celebration open to the public



– a cultural celebration open to the public FREE tours and waived joining fees during both events



“This isn’t just a gym,” Lopez said. “It’s a home base for every generation.”

She hopes to eventually add more vocational tracks, including lifeguard certification and employment pipelines for teens. “It’s a pathway to success,” she said.

As the San Bernardino YMCA continues its transformation, Lopez keeps her message simple:

“Everyone belongs here. Come see what we have to offer. Join me in this journey of renovation, growth, and community. Because this isn’t just about fitness — it’s about building a better future for San Bernardino.”

For more information:

Visit ymcaeastvalley.org, call (909) 881-9622 or stop by the San Bernardino Family YMCA at 808 E 21st St, San Bernardino for a tour. Membership staff are available to walk families through pricing, programming, and personalized support.