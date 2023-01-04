Joe Baca Sr. becomes newest member of the Rialto City Council

At their Tuesday, December 13 meeting, the Rialto City Council made history when welcoming its newest member, Joe Baca Sr, father of current San Bernardino County Supervisor Joe Baca Jr., to its council.

According to the elder Baca, this is the first time that a father and son have served as city council members for the same city.

Prior to being sworn in, City Clerk Barbara McGee stated that Joe Baca would get sworn in by Joe Baca, which generated laughter from those in attendance.

As he made his way up to the podium, Joe Baca Jr. said with a smile, “why is that funny?”

Following this, Baca Jr. swiftly transitioned to his father’s achievement of earning a council seat.

“Today is a historic day in the city of Rialto,” said Baca. “It’s a day that’s very proud for me as a son, and very special for me personally.”

He continued by discussing his family’s ties to the city of Rialto and how special it is to swear his father in, two years after he was sworn in by his father when he became San Bernardino County Supervisor.

Joe Baca Jr. served on the council for 13 years before becoming the San Bernardino County Supervisor for the fifth district. Now his father, Joe Baca, who is a political veteran is poised to return and is already making his name and intentions clear.

“I don’t go by senior, I’ve never gone by senior, and I’ll continue to go by Joe Baca,” said newly appointed Council member, Joe Baca. “So hopefully when you address me, you address me as Joe baca.”

In addition, Baca discussed his approach as the newest councilman saying, “I look forward to working with the city council members who are here right now.” “I think as a team, we can move Rialto forward.”

Baca, a U.S Veteran also stated that he would like to see a veteran’s program in the City of Rialto.

During Baca’s acceptance speech, he also stated the need for making decisions that are in the best interest of the entire city.

“We need to take care of the whole city as a whole,” stated Baca.

Councilman Joe Baca’s political career began in 1979 when he was elected to the San Bernardino Community College Board, where he served for 14 years before winning a state assembly seat in 1992. Baca throughout his political career has also served on the state senate and U.S. House of Representatives before retiring from politics in 2014.

In addition to Baca being sworn in, councilman Ed Scott won re-election but was unable to attend due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Rialto’s five-member council now consists of Mayor Deborah Robertson, Joe Baca, Ed Scott, Rafael Trujillo and Andy Carrizales.