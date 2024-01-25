Ken Hubbs Youth Clinic Unites Colton: Jayden Daniels, Dino Ebel Inspire Aspiring Athletes

Ken Hubbs Youth Clinic Unites Colton: Jayden Daniels, Dino Ebel Inspire Aspiring Athletes1 min read
Veterans Park in Colton was abuzz as the second annual Ken Hubbs baseball/softball clinic welcomed young enthusiasts this Sunday. The clinic, named in honor of the late Ken Hubbs, a Chicago Cubs standout and Colton native, offered free training to children aged 4-14. Hubbs, remembered for his Rookie of the Year accolade, tragically lost his life in a plane accident.
The clinic was far from ordinary. The morning began with a special appearance by Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels (Cajon High School alum), also a recipient of the prestigious Ken Hubbs award during his senior year at Cajon High School. Daniels shared invaluable advice with the young athletes and indulged in photo sessions.
The coaching panel featured luminaries like Dino Ebel, current Third Base Coach for the Dodgers and former professional baseball player. Ebel spoke about the significance of community support and how the legacy of Ken Hubbs unites the Colton community.
Organizers reported over 100 pre-registered participants, with expectations of additional walk-ins. Expanding from its inaugural year, the clinic included softball to engage a broader segment of the community.
Looking ahead, the clinic aims to grow and continue offering cost-free skill-building opportunities to local youth.
For more information on the Ken Hubbs Foundation, click here.
