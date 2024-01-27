Help Save Animals in Need on February 1st with HSSBV at Rialto’s Texas Roadhouse

In a heartwarming initiative combining good food with a noble cause, the Humane Society of San Bernardino Valley (HSSBV) is partnering with Texas Roadhouse in Rialto for a fundraiser to support local animal welfare efforts. This special event is set to take place on Thursday, February 1, 2024, from 4 pm to 10 pm at Texas Roadhouse, located at 980 W Renaissance Parkway in Rialto.

Animal lovers and compassionate diners can participate by downloading a flyer from the HSSBV’s website (hssbv.org/Upcoming-Events) or by picking up a physical copy at the Humane Society’s office at 374 W Orange Show Lane, San Bernardino. Alternatively, participants can take a screenshot of the flyer and save it to their phones. By presenting this flyer or screenshot when ordering at Texas Roadhouse, 10% of their bill will be generously donated to the HSSBV.

In an exciting twist, patrons who post a photo of themselves at the fundraiser or their receipt and tag HSSBV stand a chance to win two tickets to the HSSBV Night at the Ontario Reign hockey game and a jersey auction on March 3.

The HSSBV, a beacon of hope for animals in the region, operates without any funding from the government, city, county agencies, or national animal organizations. Their vital work, which includes a low-cost spay/neuter clinic, vaccine and wellness veterinary services, humane education, and cruelty investigation, is solely supported through private donations, fundraising, and grants.

This event presents a unique opportunity for the community of Rialto and the broader Inland Empire to play a pivotal role in aiding the HSSBV’s mission: to prevent cruelty and neglect of animals and to address pet overpopulation.

For additional details on the fundraiser, interested parties can visit hssbv.org or call 909-386-1400 ext. 224.

Through this fundraiser, the HSSBV hopes to raise essential funds and deepen the community’s engagement with animal welfare issues, reminding everyone that every meal ordered can be a step towards saving and improving the lives of countless animals.