January 27, 2024

IE COMMUNITY NEWS

El Chicano, Colton Courier, Rialto Record

Help Save Animals in Need on February 1st with HSSBV at Rialto’s Texas Roadhouse

20 hours ago Manny Sandoval

A pup at a Blessing of the Animals event coordinated by Humane Society of San Bernardino Valley on October 4th, 2023.

In a heartwarming initiative combining good food with a noble cause, the Humane Society of San Bernardino Valley (HSSBV) is partnering with Texas Roadhouse in Rialto for a fundraiser to support local animal welfare efforts. This special event is set to take place on Thursday, February 1, 2024, from 4 pm to 10 pm at Texas Roadhouse, located at 980 W Renaissance Parkway in Rialto.

Animal lovers and compassionate diners can participate by downloading a flyer from the HSSBV’s website (hssbv.org/Upcoming-Events) or by picking up a physical copy at the Humane Society’s office at 374 W Orange Show Lane, San Bernardino. Alternatively, participants can take a screenshot of the flyer and save it to their phones. By presenting this flyer or screenshot when ordering at Texas Roadhouse, 10% of their bill will be generously donated to the HSSBV.

In an exciting twist, patrons who post a photo of themselves at the fundraiser or their receipt and tag HSSBV stand a chance to win two tickets to the HSSBV Night at the Ontario Reign hockey game and a jersey auction on March 3.

The HSSBV, a beacon of hope for animals in the region, operates without any funding from the government, city, county agencies, or national animal organizations. Their vital work, which includes a low-cost spay/neuter clinic, vaccine and wellness veterinary services, humane education, and cruelty investigation, is solely supported through private donations, fundraising, and grants. 

This event presents a unique opportunity for the community of Rialto and the broader Inland Empire to play a pivotal role in aiding the HSSBV’s mission: to prevent cruelty and neglect of animals and to address pet overpopulation.

For additional details on the fundraiser, interested parties can visit hssbv.org or call 909-386-1400 ext. 224. 

Through this fundraiser, the HSSBV hopes to raise essential funds and deepen the community’s engagement with animal welfare issues, reminding everyone that every meal ordered can be a step towards saving and improving the lives of countless animals.

