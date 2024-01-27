Help Save Animals in Need on February 1st with HSSBV at Rialto’s Texas Roadhouse

Help Save Animals in Need on February 1st with HSSBV at Rialto’s Texas Roadhouse2 min read
In a heartwarming initiative combining good food with a noble cause, the Humane Society of San Bernardino Valley (HSSBV) is partnering with Texas Roadhouse in Rialto for a fundraiser to support local animal welfare efforts. This special event is set to take place on Thursday, February 1, 2024, from 4 pm to 10 pm at Texas Roadhouse, located at 980 W Renaissance Parkway in Rialto.
Animal lovers and compassionate diners can participate by downloading a flyer from the HSSBV’s website (hssbv.org/Upcoming-Events) or by picking up a physical copy at the Humane Society’s office at 374 W Orange Show Lane, San Bernardino. Alternatively, participants can take a screenshot of the flyer and save it to their phones. By presenting this flyer or screenshot when ordering at Texas Roadhouse, 10% of their bill will be generously donated to the HSSBV.
In an exciting twist, patrons who post a photo of themselves at the fundraiser or their receipt and tag HSSBV stand a chance to win two tickets to the HSSBV Night at the Ontario Reign hockey game and a jersey auction on March 3.
The HSSBV, a beacon of hope for animals in the region, operates without any funding from the government, city, county agencies, or national animal organizations. Their vital work, which includes a low-cost spay/neuter clinic, vaccine and wellness veterinary services, humane education, and cruelty investigation, is solely supported through private donations, fundraising, and grants.
This event presents a unique opportunity for the community of Rialto and the broader Inland Empire to play a pivotal role in aiding the HSSBV’s mission: to prevent cruelty and neglect of animals and to address pet overpopulation.
For additional details on the fundraiser, interested parties can visit hssbv.org or call 909-386-1400 ext. 224.
Through this fundraiser, the HSSBV hopes to raise essential funds and deepen the community’s engagement with animal welfare issues, reminding everyone that every meal ordered can be a step towards saving and improving the lives of countless animals.
Subscribe
To Our Newsletter
Join our mailing list to receive our Weekly Wrap of top stories, each week.
Thank you for the support!
You have Successfully Subscribed!
Colton Courier - El Chicano - Rialto Record