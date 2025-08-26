Latino Health Conference in San Bernardino Highlights Rising Fears, Medi-Cal Cuts and Mental Health Crisis

More than 300 community leaders, healthcare advocates, and nonprofits gathered at SAC Health in San Bernardino for the State of Latino Health Conference, hosted by Inland nonprofit Reach Out’s Latino Health Collaborative.

The event spotlighted what organizers called a deepening health crisis: Latino immigrant populations — including some U.S. citizens — are avoiding treatment out of fear of deportation or mistreatment. Speakers stressed that the most urgent unmet need is mental health services.

Covered California Rate Hikes and Medicaid Concerns

Dr. Ilan Shapiro, AltaMed Health Services’ Chief Health Correspondent and Medical Affairs Officer, delivered the keynote with stark warnings about rising health costs.

Dr. Ilan Shapiro of AltaMed urges the Latino community to seek preventive care now as Covered California rates rise and Medi-Cal is cut in 2026, during the State of Latino Health Conference in San Bernardino.

“In the next three months and in 2026 and 2027 we will see Covered California, a healthcare marketplace, which is already horrible, but right now a lot of the subsidies are being cut out and that means the prices will increase,” Shapiro said. “Now is the time where we need to start communicating this to our community — why? Because now is the time our community really needs to get their mammograms, vaccines, mental health support, all screenings, medications, etc. as a way to protect ourselves in the meantime.”

According to Covered California, insurance premiums are projected to rise by an average 10.3% in 2026, up from 7.9% in 2025.

Shapiro also cautioned about the consequences of looming Medi-Cal reductions. “If Medicaid is reduced or eliminated, people will more than likely rely on ERs — and ERs are amazing — but the problem with ERs is that they are not in tune with preventive healthcare services,” he said.

Voices from the Community

During a panel titled Centering Latino Voices in Health and Education, SAC Health’s Juan Fresse said his clinic is seeing more missed appointments.

“At our clinics we have different materials for spiritual care in Spanish and English and for a long time since the majority we serve are Spanish speaking, the Spanish materials are the materials I had to replenish frequently,” Fresse said. “But for the past six months, those are not having to be replenished anymore. We’re having tons of no-shows and people are not coming to their appointments or receiving medical treatments they require for their well-being.”

Luz Gallegos, longtime Inland Empire activist and executive director of TODEC Legal Center, broke down in tears while describing what she called the psychological toll of immigration enforcement.

“It’s just hard when we’re out in the field and having sessions with community members, and they tell us, ‘We’re not criminals, we just want to work. We’re not terrorists — they’re treating us worse than terrorists. We just migrate for better opportunities, and we’re not here to hurt anyone. Our community is being placed in the same sector as terrorists.’” Gallegos said. “Our country is impacting our immigrants’ well-being psychologically and economically, and you all know for undocumented immigrants, if they don’t work, it impacts their financial and mental well-being.”

Panelists described this climate as “psychological terrorism,” with immigration enforcement policies in California — especially Southern California — exacerbating mental health struggles among immigrant communities.

Medi-Cal Cuts Coming in 2026

California’s 2025-26 state budget closes a multibillion-dollar deficit in part by scaling back Medi-Cal, the state’s Medicaid program. Major changes set to begin in 2026 include:

Freeze on new enrollment in full-scope Medi-Cal for undocumented adults 19+ (effective Jan. 1, 2026). [Source: CA Department of Finance, 2025-26 Budget Summary]



in full-scope Medi-Cal for undocumented adults 19+ (effective Jan. 1, 2026). [Source: CA Department of Finance, 2025-26 Budget Summary] End of full-scope dental coverage for undocumented adults, retaining only emergency services (July 1, 2026). [Source: CA Budget Summary, HHS]



for undocumented adults, retaining only emergency services (July 1, 2026). [Source: CA Budget Summary, HHS] Reinstatement of asset tests for specified seniors and people with disabilities (Jan. 1, 2026). [Source: DHCS, Trailer Bill Analysis]



for specified seniors and people with disabilities (Jan. 1, 2026). [Source: DHCS, Trailer Bill Analysis] Elimination of GLP-1 weight-loss drug coverage (Jan. 1, 2026). [Source: CA Budget Summary, HHS]



(Jan. 1, 2026). [Source: CA Budget Summary, HHS] FQHC/RHC payment reform for state-only Medi-Cal populations (July 1, 2026). [Source: CA Budget Summary, HHS]



State projections estimate billions in ongoing savings, but health advocates say the cuts will reduce access to comprehensive care for immigrants, seniors, and vulnerable groups.

A Call for Urgency

Dr. Shapiro, who has been with AltaMed since 2016 and has built a reputation as a strong advocate for health equity, closed by urging immediate action.

“This is the time to protect ourselves with preventive care,” he said, “because the system is only going to get harder to access.”

The conference theme — social, physical, and mental health — sought to unite professionals and advocates on strategies to promote equity. But as testimony from both patients and providers underscored, the barriers to care are growing higher for Latino families across the Inland Empire.