Loaded Porta-Potty Stolen in Broad Daylight, Found in San Bernardino Homeless Encampment

A porta-potty placed outside The Enterprise Building in downtown San Bernardino to combat public urination and defecation was stolen just after 6 a.m. on May 11—hauled off in a U-Haul by two individuals captured on surveillance cameras.

Business owner Alan Stanly says his team was alerted by on-site security at 6:20 a.m., and footage confirmed the theft at 6:16 a.m.

“We had a camera on the porta-potty, and they stole it in broad daylight,” said Stanly. “We got clear images of the two thieves and their license plate, and police sent out a CSO officer right away. We handed everything over.”

The next day, May 12, officers visited The Enterprise Building to collect further details and begin the search. A local muralist who had previously cleaned graffiti off of the toilet recognized it at an encampment near 13th and E streets—close to the McDonald’s Museum.

“He noticed the same graffiti tags and unique markings. He knew we were looking for it and spotted it near a large encampment,” Stanly said.

Stanly emphasized the absurdity and urgency of the theft. “If ever you wondered whether there’s value in a porta-potty—someone literally stole a full one, on its side, loaded into a U-Haul,” he said. “That’s proof of demand.”

The porta-potty, originally placed by the City of San Bernardino for the March 2025 Beyond Wonderland rave, significantly reduced waste issues near Stanly’s property. “We used to get 75 people urinating on our building per rave weekend. With the toilet placed, that dropped to two,” he said.

Following the event, the toilet remained in place for public use, averaging 10 to 20 uses per week. “People used it not just for bathroom needs, but to change clothes, look in a mirror, and groom themselves,” Stanly added. “It gave people dignity. We see that during our Friday homeless outreach—people speak up about how important it is to have that kind of access.”

Stanly expressed frustration with city inaction, particularly with District 1 Councilmember Theodore Sanchez.

“I’ve sent over 50 emails and texts showing people urinating in our parking structure and defecating near our building since we took ownership in 2017,” he claims. “Those same stains are still there. Councilman Sanchez no longer returns my calls.”

In response to Stanly’s concerns, Councilman Sanchez issued a written statement on May 12. He claims:

The porta-potty located at a nearby homeless encampment thought it found a new home near 13th and E street—before a local San Bernardino muralist spotted and reported it.

“I have been supportive and committed to ensuring our downtown area is kept clean, safe, and ready for investment. My advocacy for a downtown cleanup crew, promotion of multiple projects to liven up the downtown area, and strong support of safer parking structures (to include encouraging staff to restore lighting in our garages) is well known and my votes during council meetings attest to this.”

Sanchez also addressed the biohazard concerns voiced by business owners like Stanly.

“I have been vocal in expressing my concerns and seeking solutions to this challenging problem that is not unique to San Bernardino. One of those solutions has been looking at increasing our pressure washing efforts and adding restrooms in our downtown square. In fact, the use of portable restrooms was a concept discussed that I was glad to see happen. It is unfortunate it was stolen but glad it was retrieved so that our pilot program testing out the use of portable restrooms can continue.”

He concluded with an optimistic outlook for downtown.

“I would welcome anyone to walk along the California Theater and Regal Cinema corridor and see the type of improvements that are coming—from solar lighting, to improved pavement on our streets and increased pressure washing, and the implementation of fun art in the downtown area. I have been super supportive of these efforts and my record can attest to this.”

Still, Stanly says his concerns remain unmet. “It’s the city’s responsibility. Human waste is a biohazard—there’s hepatitis and AIDS in feces,” he said. “Business owners aren’t trained to clean that. I can’t have brides stepping through it on their wedding day just to enter my building’s event space.”

While San Bernardino has a city-maintained restroom located under the Court Street Square stairs near City Hall, Stanly says it’s been locked and closed for years.

He suggests looking to Sacramento, which since 2020 has implemented a fortified public restroom solution called the “Portland Loo.” These facilities are designed with anti-vandalism features, durable construction, and visibility slats to discourage misuse. Sacramento has installed them in high-traffic areas like Cesar Chavez Plaza and public parks.

According to Sacramento City Express and ABC10, the Portland Loo program aims to:

Improve restroom access for residents, workers, and unhoused individuals



Alleviate the burden on local businesses to accommodate non-customers



Prevent vandalism and reduce maintenance costs



Enhance cleanliness and public health in shared spaces



Although the long-term effectiveness is still under review, the Sacramento City Council continues to invest in these restrooms, recognizing their role in improving sanitation and public perception.

Stanly believes San Bernardino could follow suit. “This isn’t just a homeless issue—it’s a public health crisis. If the city wants investment and tourism, people need a place to go,” he said. “One porta-potty made a difference.”

A visual example of the fortified restrooms placed in high-traffic areas throughout Sacramento.