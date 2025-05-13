City of Rialto to Honor Fallen Service Members at 22nd Annual Memorial Day Tribute

The City of Rialto, in collaboration with American Legion Post 422 and the San Bernardino Valley Young Marines, will host its 22nd Annual Memorial Day Tribute on Monday, May 26, from 10 AM to 1 PM at the Rialto Park Cemetery.

This year’s tribute will honor the nation’s fallen service members with a program led by Edward J. Carrillo, City Treasurer and U.S. Marine veteran, and Ralph Figueroa, U.S. Army veteran, SVA National Student Veteran of the Year, and San Bernardino County Veterans Advisory Committee Commissioner.

According to Deputy City Clerk Maria Rodriguez, the keynote address will be delivered by Octavio Sanchez, a Marine Corps veteran and Director of Frontsight Military Outreach. A Fontana resident and father of five, Sanchez served as a machine gunner, squad leader, and marksmanship instructor during his military career. He now dedicates his life to guiding fellow veterans through the challenges of post-service life by helping them find purpose through faith.

The event, set against the backdrop of the American flag and solemn headstones, carries a reminder echoed in the program’s featured quote: “This nation will remain the land of the free only so long as it is the home of the brave.”

The tribute will be held at Rialto Park Cemetery, 200 N. Willow Ave. For more information, contact the Rialto City Clerk’s Office at (909) 820-2519.

Rialto’s Chief of Police Mark Kling and officers at the moving event in May 2024.