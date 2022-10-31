Local businesses go above and beyond for Caden’s iPads for Kids Drive

As you may know, each year I host a drive benefitting Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital (LLUCH). As Inland Empire residents, we are all so lucky to have this top notch highly rated children’s hospital in our own backyards.

In 2016, I was briefly admitted to LLUCH for a non-life threatening GI issue. During my stay the hospital staff, especially the Child Life Department worked so hard to make things comfortable and entertaining. Seeing other children and families who were there for more serious issues really gave my Mom and I a lot of perspective. After that I began hosting a variety of drives to give back to the hospital that helped me! For three years, along with local businesses, I hosted Caden’s Teddy Bears for Kids, collecting over 1,000 total bears to be given to patients in the hospital during the holidays. The COVID-19 pandemic made it impossible to carry on with a teddy bear drive. During my discussion with representatives from the hospital, I found out iPads were desperately needed. They can be used for entertainment purposes, as distraction tools for minor procedures, and for patients in isolation to use to communicate and stay in touch with family. For the next two years, along with business and community member support, we were able to raise a total of over $15,000 for the hospital to purchase iPads.

This year the iPad drive is back and we are hoping to raise $5,000 or more to hit $20,000 total donated!

I am excited to share we are already on a great pace to reach this goal thanks to two awesome local businesses, Paulson Orthodontics and Rau Plastic Surgery! Dr. and Mrs. Paulson and staff have been with me since the very first bear drive, jumping at the chance to participate and helping connect us to other local businesses who wanted to help. This year, they have donated $1,000 to start the drive! Dr. and Mrs. Rau, as well as their staff, have also been long time supporters of both the bear and iPad drive and have donated $500 to start things off.

There are a variety of ways the community can support the iPad donation drive which runs from now until December 17th:

Cycle! The kick off event will be held on Saturday, November 12th at CycleBar Redlands (455 W Stuart Ave, B100). For just $20 join the charity ride and all proceeds are being donated to the fundraiser! Space is limited, so reservations are needed. Call Cyclebar at 909-353-7031 to make your reservation (pay in cash the day of the event). All riders will also receive a good bag with swag from Paulson Orthodontics, Star Tulip Stuffies House of Fine Stuffed Animals, LLUCH and the Sheehan and Henderson families.

Stop by Star Tulip Stuffies House of Fine Stuffed Animals in Redlands (1410 Industrial Park Ave) and enter their awesome raffle for a fabulous basket! All money raised in the raffle will be donated to the fundraiser! Kathy Harper at Star Tulip Stuffies was also with us from the very first bear drive, providing the perfect setting to purchase and donate a bear when we hosted the bear drive!

Donate! Visit https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/Caden2022 to donate today! Your support is appreciated!

Share! Please share this article on your social media or visit www.facebook.com/CadenCenter and/or www.instagram.com/caden_center/ to share the official social media posts.

Thank you so much to all of the businesses this year, and in all the prior years, who helped make these drives a success. I would also like to thank each and every person who donated, shared information and offered their support. A special thank you goes out to Phyllis Kates of PK Design who selflessly donates the flyer and images for each year’s campaign. Lastly, thank you most of all to the wonderful and caring staff at Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital and the LLUCH Foundation for all they do for our community every day!