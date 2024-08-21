Loma Linda Man Arrested in Fatal Stabbing of Colton Resident John Vasquez

A suspect has been arrested following the fatal attack of a Colton resident, according to the Colton Police Department. Authorities apprehended 30-year-old Anthony Bedford of Loma Linda on August 17 in connection with the murder of John Vasquez, 59, who was found unresponsive in the 500 block of W. Oak Street early on August 16.

Colton police officers responded to a 911 call at approximately 2:54 a.m., where Vasquez was discovered suffering from life-threatening injuries. Despite life-saving attempts by both police and Colton Fire Department personnel, Vasquez was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following an investigation, Colton Police detectives identified Bedford as the primary suspect. He was located and arrested without incident the following day in the 100 block of N. Yale Street in Hemet, California. Bedford has been charged with homicide and is being held without bail at the West Valley Detention Center, pending case review by the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office.

The investigation remains ongoing, and detectives are urging anyone with information to contact Detective Anthony Jaeger at (909) 370-5028 or via email at ajaeger@coltonca.gov. Anonymous tips can be submitted through the We-Tip hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME or online at http://www.wetip.com.

This marks the latest homicide case under investigation in Colton, highlighting ongoing efforts by local law enforcement to address violent crime in the community.