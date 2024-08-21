Urgent Call for Sponsors to Support San Bernardino High’s Mr. and Miss Cardinal City, Empower Future Leaders

The highly anticipated Mr. and Miss Cardinal City pageant is set to take center stage on Saturday, September 21, 2024, and San Bernardino High School (SBHS) is calling on local businesses and individuals to step forward and sponsor this iconic event. The annual pageant, which will take place at Indian Springs High School, promises to be more than just a night of glitz and glamour—it’s an opportunity to spotlight the leadership, community service, and academic excellence of SBHS students.

Behind the scenes, contestants will spend countless hours honing their skills and giving back to the community before they grace the stage. From rigorous practice sessions for the opening number to performing hundreds of hours of community service, the participants embody the spirit of San Bernardino. On pageant night, one young man and one young woman will be crowned Mr. and Miss Cardinal City, representing the school and community for a full year of service, with the support of their court.

This remarkable initiative is the vision of Jaime Rios, a dedicated SBHS staff member of over 21 years, who sought to bring positive attention to the school and the broader San Bernardino area. His goal? To empower Cardinal City’s young leaders by focusing on their academic achievements, social skills, and community involvement.

“I am looking forward to attending the pageant to see the impact it makes on our student participants,” said SBHS Principal Anna Sosa. “When I was a teacher, it was wonderful to see some of my students find their voice, build their confidence, and experience the value of giving back to the community.”

SBHS Staffer and Cardinal City Coordinator Jaime Rios (center) with the “court” last year.

Now, SBHS is reaching out to local supporters to ensure the success of this grand event. Whether through financial contributions or providing necessary items such as water bottles, every donation makes a difference. Sponsors will help the newly crowned Mr. and Miss Cardinal City fulfill their duties over the next year, impacting the lives of students and the community at large.

The pageant is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Indian Springs High School, located at 650 N Del Rosa Drive, San Bernardino. For those eager to make a difference, sponsorship inquiries can be directed to pageant director Jaime Rios at (909) 881-8217.

This is your chance to support the next generation of leaders and ensure the continued success of a program that’s making a lasting impact on San Bernardino youth. Don’t miss out on being part of this inspiring event!