Loma Linda University Children’s Health Celebrates Groundbreaking for New Specialty Clinics Building

Loma Linda University Children’s Health (LLUCH) hosted a groundbreaking ceremony on Nov. 19 for its new Specialty Clinics building, a facility that will streamline access to comprehensive pediatric care and consolidate a wide range of specialized services under one roof.

The new five-story, 105,000-square-ft building will house a wide range of services, including orthopedic surgery, high-risk infant care, cardiology, speech therapy, and more. The facility, slated to open in 2026, will be at the southeast corner of the Barton Rd. and Anderson St. intersection in Loma Linda. LLUCH’s specialty clinics are currently spread across various locations.

The event welcomed about 300 attendees, including hospital leaders, healthcare providers, community officials, and families, to celebrate this significant milestone in pediatric healthcare.

Richard Hart, MD, DrPH, president of Loma Linda University Health, highlighted the significance of this project during the ceremony.

“This community-centered building represents a significant milestone in our ongoing commitment to providing unparalleled care for the children and families in our community,” said Hart. “Having this dedicated building in such a convenient location is vital to the health and well-being of our community’s most vulnerable children.”

Since opening its doors in 1993, LLUCH has been the only dedicated children’s hospital in the region, serving 1.2 million children annually.

The event also featured Bryson Morris, a 5-year-old patient who recently received a heart transplant after waiting in the hospital for more than six months. A heartfelt video played during the ceremony and provided attendees with a glimpse into his family’s journey caring for a child with a chronic illness.

Peter Baker, senior vice president of LLU Children’s Hospital, reflected on the hospital’s mission and the resilience of its patients. “Each child who will come through these doors is an inspiration. Their positivity and light motivate us to provide the best care possible, offering hope and support to their families,” Baker said.

The Specialty Clinics building also represents the collective generosity of the community. Hart expressed gratitude for the foundation board members, guilds, community members, elected officials, and corporate champions who have supported the hospital’s mission through the Stronger Together campaign.

“This building and all it represents stand as a testament to your compassion, advocacy, and commitment,” Hart said.