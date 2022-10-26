Metrolink Launches New Arrow Service 

Metrolink riders in the Inland Empire can use the new Arrow passenger rail service to travel between the cities of San Bernardino and Redlands. The Arrow service adds four train stations in the two cities and introduces brand new Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) trains to Metrolink’s cleaner-operating fleet.

Planned and constructed by the San Bernardino County Transportation Authority (SBCTA), Arrow will initially operate up to 42 weekday trains between 5:30 a.m. and 9 p.m., with service also available on Saturdays and Sundays. Connections between Arrow trains and Metrolink San Bernardino Line trains are available seven days a week at the San Bernardino-Downtown Station. There are also connections to Metrolink’s Inland Empire-Orange County Line.

“It’s an exciting day for Metrolink and our partners at SBCTA as we take another step toward greater regional train travel throughout Southern California,” Metrolink Board Chairman Ara Najarian said. “Metrolink continues to be a pioneer in environmentally responsible, safe and efficient travel.”

The two San Bernardino Line Express trains will also be extended to the Redlands-Downtown Station connecting Redlands to Los Angeles Union Station.

“We are thrilled to open the highly anticipated new Arrow service for our riders in Redlands and San Bernardino,” Metrolink CEO Darren Kettle said. “The Arrow service adds nine miles of new track, giving riders more options for cleaner, efficient travel in the area, connecting to Los Angeles, Orange County and beyond.”

The new DMU trains being used for the Arrow service feature a sleek, modern design and are powered by lower-emission diesel engines for a quieter and more energy-efficient ride. Other amenities include level boarding at the station platforms, capacity for 120 passengers, space for up to eight wheelchairs, storage hooks for up to 12 bicycles and USB chargers at most seats.

“The launch of Arrow is monumental for both San Bernardino County and the Southern California region,” Metrolink Board Vice-Chair and SBCTA Board Member Larry McCallon said. “The effort of SBCTA and Metrolink to complete a project of this magnitude is tremendous. By extending passenger rail service to Redlands with new, modern and eco-friendly trains, the agencies are fulfilling commitments to not only provide Southern California residents with greater regional rail connectivity, but also meet California’s aggressive climate-improvement goals.”

Arrow trains serve the existing San Bernardino-Downtown Station, 140 S. E St., San Bernardino, as well as four new stations: San Bernardino-Tippecanoe Station, 1498 S. Tippecanoe Ave., San Bernardino; Redlands-Esri Station, 601 New York St., Redlands; Redlands-Downtown Station, 351 North Orange St., Redlands; and Redlands-University Station at the University of Redlands, 1100 East Park Ave., Redlands.