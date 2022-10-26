Over 95 Kolb Middle School students are registered for Rialto’s Run Around the Rocks

The 7th Annual Run Around the Rocks is back on Sunday, November 6th, 2022, and an astounding 95-plus students from Kolb Middle School have eagerly registered for the 5K run.

Kolb Middle School Science Teacher and Running Coach Keita Kashiwagi and others have been encouraging students from the middle school to participate in the run for their quality of life fulfillment and to compete for classroom monetary prizes.

“The students and I have been meeting on campus every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday since the start of the school year to practice running two to four miles. I believe this may be the year we have the most students registered from Kolb Middle School, so it’s great to see that they’re doing this for their health and school,” said Kashiwagi.

The cost for students to participate is $10, and students who cannot afford to cover registration costs will be included.

“We tell our students we want them to run; it costs $10, but if a student can’t afford it, we ask their parents to write a note, and we’ll figure out a way to cover it. So I don’t want money to be why they do not participate,” continued Kashiwagi.

Another crucial resource the school provides the student participants is transportation to and from the 5K, which begins and ends at the CEMEX Lytle Creek Plant.

“For those who do not have transportation, our principal is providing students with a school bus to and from the event, so we’re grateful for that. Our students are excited to participate, many of whom are participating for the first time. They’ve been training harder these past couple of weeks,” Kashiwagi concluded.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic is the first time since 2019 that the run Around the Rocks will resume.

“This event is open to the public, and all proceeds raised will be awarded to the Rialto Unified School District’s STEM Program. The last time this event was held, we donated over $12,000 to the STEM program and the top three classrooms in the district,” said Susan Patane, Run Coordinator.

To register for Run Around the Rocks, visit runsignup.com/rialtorunaroundtherocks.