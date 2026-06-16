Colton Chamber Installs Frank Aguilar as Former President Cites Tax Burden, Financial Strain

The Colton Chamber of Commerce installed Frank Aguilar as its new president June 11, marking a leadership transition for the 120-year-old business organization as its longtime outgoing president warned that the chamber remains financially fragile and deeply reliant on city support, fundraising and stronger partnerships with local government.

Aguilar and incoming board members were sworn in during a ceremony at the Best Western in downtown Colton, where longtime President Brian Pilstrom, who led the chamber from 2005 until this year, was also honored for two decades of service.

Pilstrom said one of his proudest accomplishments came early in his presidency, when the chamber was three years behind on its property taxes and at risk of losing financial footing.

“When I came on board, they were three years in arrears on their property taxes,” Pilstrom said. “They couldn’t afford to pay them. I was able to do a few fundraisers and get them current.”

Pilstrom said he will remain involved as president emeritus to help resolve a long-running property tax issue involving the chamber’s building, which he said is shared with the city, while the chamber has historically carried the full tax burden.

“We’re paying taxes on the building that we share with the city, but we’re paying all the taxes on it,” Pilstrom said. “We haven’t been able to get that reduced, so I stayed on as emeritus president so I could continue to work on that.”

Pilstrom said San Bernardino County Assessor-Recorder-County Clerk Josie Gonzales is expected to assist the chamber with the issue.

Outgoing Colton Chamber of Commerce President Brian Pilstrom, center, is honored by past and present chamber board members, Mayor Frank Navarro, Councilman Dr. G and Police Chief Anthony Vega after more than 20 years leading the organization through financial challenges, city leadership changes and continued business advocacy.



The outgoing president also said the chamber’s financial condition remains vulnerable. He said the organization depends heavily on a city stipend and past fundraising opportunities, including a fireworks booth that once generated a significant share of its operating revenue.

“The chamber is in a financial bubble,” Pilstrom said. “If the city took the stipend away, we would close.”

Pilstrom said the chamber lost a long-held fireworks booth location near Lou’s Tire Service after a city ordinance prohibited the organization from operating there. The change, he said, had a major impact.

“We lost probably 70% of our operating capital,” Pilstrom said.

For Pilstrom, the chamber’s financial stability is not just an internal issue. He said a strong chamber is essential because it serves as an advocate for businesses navigating city processes, permits, code enforcement issues and development challenges.

“The chamber is the business community’s advocate,” Pilstrom said. “Businesses need someone who understands what they are going through and can help them navigate the process so they stay in Colton instead of looking to another city.”

Pilstrom said business owners have turned to the chamber when facing what he described as difficult code enforcement or permitting issues. He said the chamber has often acted as an informal ombudsman between business owners and City Hall.

“I think the development department needs an ombudsman,” Pilstrom said. “We have played that role.”

He also said consistent city leadership is critical to the chamber’s effectiveness. Pilstrom said the current city administration has improved communication and collaboration with the chamber.

“The city manager is paramount to the success and effectiveness of the chamber,” Pilstrom said. “We have a great city manager right now. He understands it. He gets it.”

Pilstrom also praised Mayor Frank Navarro, Councilmember Kelly Chastain and Chamber Director Christina Gaitan, saying the chamber now has stronger working relationships than it has had in years.

“We’ve never had the contact that we have with Mayor Navarro,” Pilstrom said. “He and Dr. G understand the role and duties of a good chamber. They show up. We don’t just see them around election time.”

Aguilar, in his first remarks as president, said the chamber must continue to strengthen its role as a connector, advocate and driver of economic opportunity.

“The chamber plays a pivotal role in supporting local businesses, fostering economic growth and creating opportunities for collaboration throughout our community,” Aguilar said. “It serves as a powerful voice for entrepreneurs, small businesses and larger employers alike.”

Aguilar said his goal is to strengthen connections among members, expand opportunities for business development and ensure the chamber remains a trusted advocate for the local economy.

“Success will not come from the efforts of one individual alone,” Aguilar said. “It will come from all of us working together, sharing ideas, supporting one another and embracing new opportunities.”

He said local businesses continue to face real challenges, but the chamber is positioned to help them grow through collaboration and innovation.

“The challenges facing businesses today are real, but so are the opportunities before us,” Aguilar said. “By working collaboratively, encouraging innovation and maintaining a strong sense of community, I believe we can help our businesses thrive and position our region for continued growth and prosperity.”

San Bernardino County Assessor-Recorder-County Clerk Josie Gonzales, left, receives her Colton Chamber of Commerce member plaque from Chamber Director Christina Gaitan after telling attendees that local businesses are the economic engine behind public services, development and growth.



San Bernardino County Assessor-Recorder-County Clerk Josie Gonzales told attendees that chambers play a critical role in the financial health of cities and counties because businesses drive the tax revenue that supports public services.

“Business is the economic engine of everything that we do,” Gonzales said. “We cannot support our law enforcement, our fire, our street improvements, construction, development or growth without the economic health of businesses.”

Gonzales said her office can help business owners better understand fictitious business name statements, recording, assessments, property values and how those functions connect to local tax revenue.

“I place value on your businesses,” Gonzales said. “I place a value on the property that you own. All of that comes back in the form of property taxes that help pay for services countywide.”

New board member Matthew Hernandez said joining the chamber board felt like a natural step. Hernandez said he has lived in Colton all his life, raised his family in the city and owns 1Stop Print Shop.

Hernandez said his experience on other boards can help the chamber identify areas for improvement and strengthen its work on behalf of local businesses.

“I’ve sat on other boards, and I’ve seen some things we may be missing,” Hernandez said. “I’m hoping we can implement those in our chamber and make it stronger.”

Chamber Director Christina Gaitan also invited the community to the chamber’s 120th anniversary gala, set for 6 p.m. Oct. 22. For tickets and sponsorship information, Gaitan can be reached at (909) 235-0586 or christina@coltonchamber.org.