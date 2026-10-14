Jojobet Casivera ikimisli ikimisli giriş superbetin radissonbet norabahis norabahis giriş cratosroyalbet cratosroyalbet giriş betmarino betmarino giriş cratosroyalbet cratosroyalbet giriş jojobet jojobet giriş piabellacasino piabellacasino giriş cratosroyalbet cratosroyalbet giriş cratosroyalbet cratosroyalbet giriş cratosroyalbet cratosroyalbet giriş cratosroyalbet cratosroyalbet giriş jojobet jojobet giriş holiganbet holiganbet giriş holiganbet holiganbet giriş holiganbet güncel giriş cratosroyalbet cratosroyalbet giriş cratosroyalbet cratosroyalbet giriş
Muscoy Elementary Opens $2.1M Outdoor Recreation Space
October 16, 2026

IE COMMUNITY NEWS

El Chicano, Colton Courier, Rialto Record

Muscoy Elementary Opens $2.1M Outdoor Learning, Recreation Space

3 min read
2 days ago Community News

Muscoy Elementary students join SBCUSD Superintendent Mauricio Arellano, Board of Education President Mayra Ceballos, Assistant Superintendents Dr. Sandra Rodriguez and Dr. Tasha Doizan, Director MaryRone Goodwin and San Bernardino County Supervisor Joe Baca Jr. for the official ribbon cutting ceremony. Photo by Corina Borsuk, SBCUSD

Muscoy Elementary School students have new places to compete on the court, take learning outdoors and step into the spotlight following the opening of an outdoor learning and recreation space celebrated at a September 24 ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The new space includes a futsal court, basketball court and small outdoor amphitheater, expanding opportunities for physical activity, creative expression and lessons beyond the classroom. The project reflects a partnership between the San Bernardino City Unified School District and San Bernardino County Fifth District Supervisor Joe Baca, Jr., whose financial support helped make the improvements possible.

Sixth-grade students joined District leaders, elected officials and community partners to celebrate an investment that will serve the school for years to come.

Students Alessandra Carrillo and Scarlet Govea shared remarks about what the new space means to students, placing their voices at the center of the ceremony.

San Bernardino City Unified School District Board of Education President Mayra Ceballos, Fifth District Commissioner Paul Rasso, Fifth District Commissioner Eloisa Contreras and San Bernardino County Fifth District Supervisor Joe Baca, Jr. stand on Muscoy Elementary School’s brand new futsal field.
Photo by Corina Borsuk, SBCUSD

“The playground is much safer, especially for the lower grade scholars,” Alessandra said. “The play area is padded.” 

Scarlet loves the trees that give students a little shade on warm afternoons. 

“We also enjoy the basketball court. Not everyone plays soccer or volleyball,” Scarlet said. “Basketball is a fun option. And sometimes you make new friends.” 

The outdoor space gives educators more ways to connect classroom instruction with movement, collaboration and hands-on experiences. Its courts provide opportunities for students to build teamwork and stay active, while the amphitheater creates a quaint setting for student performances. 

Board of Education President Mayra Ceballos, Superintendent Mauricio Arellano, Principal Juan Ortiz and Supervisor Baca addressed those gathered for the ribbon cutting.

Supervisor Baca emphasized the transformative impact of the new outdoor facilities for both students and the broader community.

“This investment is about giving Muscoy students the same opportunities and quality spaces that every child deserves,” said Supervisor Joe Baca, Jr. “These improvements go far beyond the school day. We’ve created a place where students can learn, play and grow, while also opening new recreational opportunities for families throughout the Muscoy community. I’m proud that we were able to invest more than $2.1 million into a project that will serve this community for generations.”

The ceremony concluded with the ribbon cutting and group photographs, marking the opening of a space designed to become part of everyday school life at Muscoy Elementary, home of the Mustangs.

For Principal Ortiz, the new outdoor space opens up possibilities for students to learn, stay active and express their creativity. He sees it becoming a gathering place where classroom lessons, student performances and everyday moments of connection bring the school community together.

“Whether students are learning a new skill on the court or taking a lesson outdoors, this space gives them more ways to discover what they can do,” Ortiz said. “We want every child to feel that this is their place to participate, try something new and shine.”

Tags:
Don't forget to Like and Subscribe to our weekly SAC Health Answers series!

More Stories

4 min read

$I62 Million in CalKIDS Scholarships Available to San Bernardino County Students for College and Career Training 

2 days ago Christopher Salazar
3 min read

Inaugural Pioneer Memorial Cemetery Tour Re-creates San Bernardino History, Raises Funds for Restoration 

1 week ago Christopher Salazar
3 min read

CIELO Fund Secures $1.5M in State Funding from Senators Eloise Gomez Reyes, Sabrina Cervantes

1 week ago Connor Lālea Hampton

You may have missed

4 min read

Rojas Public Affairs Helps Secure $8 Million for Seven California Public Agencies

19 hours ago Community News
3 min read

Proposition 44 Would Add New Financial Risk to Clinics Already Struggling

20 hours ago IECN Staff
4 min read

San Bernardino Retirees Describe Food and Medicine Trade-Offs as Billionaire Tax Claims Draw Pushback

2 days ago Manny Sandoval
4 min read

Gubernatorial Candidate Steve Hilton Vows to Abolish the DMV, Lower Gas Prices and Taxes at Colton Town Hall

2 days ago Christopher Salazar
Jojobet Casivera ikimisli ikimisli giriş superbetin radissonbet norabahis norabahis giriş cratosroyalbet cratosroyalbet giriş betmarino betmarino giriş cratosroyalbet cratosroyalbet giriş jojobet jojobet giriş piabellacasino piabellacasino giriş cratosroyalbet cratosroyalbet giriş cratosroyalbet cratosroyalbet giriş cratosroyalbet cratosroyalbet giriş cratosroyalbet cratosroyalbet giriş jojobet jojobet giriş holiganbet holiganbet giriş holiganbet holiganbet giriş holiganbet güncel giriş cratosroyalbet cratosroyalbet giriş cratosroyalbet cratosroyalbet giriş