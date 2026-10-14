Muscoy Elementary Opens $2.1M Outdoor Recreation Space

Muscoy Elementary School students have new places to compete on the court, take learning outdoors and step into the spotlight following the opening of an outdoor learning and recreation space celebrated at a September 24 ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The new space includes a futsal court, basketball court and small outdoor amphitheater, expanding opportunities for physical activity, creative expression and lessons beyond the classroom. The project reflects a partnership between the San Bernardino City Unified School District and San Bernardino County Fifth District Supervisor Joe Baca, Jr., whose financial support helped make the improvements possible.

Sixth-grade students joined District leaders, elected officials and community partners to celebrate an investment that will serve the school for years to come.

Students Alessandra Carrillo and Scarlet Govea shared remarks about what the new space means to students, placing their voices at the center of the ceremony.

San Bernardino City Unified School District Board of Education President Mayra Ceballos, Fifth District Commissioner Paul Rasso, Fifth District Commissioner Eloisa Contreras and San Bernardino County Fifth District Supervisor Joe Baca, Jr. stand on Muscoy Elementary School’s brand new futsal field.

Photo by Corina Borsuk, SBCUSD

“The playground is much safer, especially for the lower grade scholars,” Alessandra said. “The play area is padded.”

Scarlet loves the trees that give students a little shade on warm afternoons.

“We also enjoy the basketball court. Not everyone plays soccer or volleyball,” Scarlet said. “Basketball is a fun option. And sometimes you make new friends.”

The outdoor space gives educators more ways to connect classroom instruction with movement, collaboration and hands-on experiences. Its courts provide opportunities for students to build teamwork and stay active, while the amphitheater creates a quaint setting for student performances.

Board of Education President Mayra Ceballos, Superintendent Mauricio Arellano, Principal Juan Ortiz and Supervisor Baca addressed those gathered for the ribbon cutting.

Supervisor Baca emphasized the transformative impact of the new outdoor facilities for both students and the broader community.

“This investment is about giving Muscoy students the same opportunities and quality spaces that every child deserves,” said Supervisor Joe Baca, Jr. “These improvements go far beyond the school day. We’ve created a place where students can learn, play and grow, while also opening new recreational opportunities for families throughout the Muscoy community. I’m proud that we were able to invest more than $2.1 million into a project that will serve this community for generations.”

The ceremony concluded with the ribbon cutting and group photographs, marking the opening of a space designed to become part of everyday school life at Muscoy Elementary, home of the Mustangs.

For Principal Ortiz, the new outdoor space opens up possibilities for students to learn, stay active and express their creativity. He sees it becoming a gathering place where classroom lessons, student performances and everyday moments of connection bring the school community together.

“Whether students are learning a new skill on the court or taking a lesson outdoors, this space gives them more ways to discover what they can do,” Ortiz said. “We want every child to feel that this is their place to participate, try something new and shine.”