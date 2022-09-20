RUSD offering fun, informative, festive events to engage students, families

With the school year in full swing, the Rialto Unified School District is offering several events to get students, families, and the community engaged.

The events held through the beginning of November range from festive to informative and RUSD families and the community are encouraged to participate.

First up, the students and families are encouraged to participate in two college fairs happening at the Ontario Convention Center, located at 2000 E. Convention Center Way in Ontario, Calif., on Thursday, September 22. First is the U-CAN Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) Recruitment Fair, which takes place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The fair is open to junior and senior students. The event, now in its 23rd year, is presented by United College Action Network, Inc. Anyone interested in attending can do so at the following link: https://gotocollegefairs.swoogo.com/ucan-registration.

More than 35 HBCUs will be present on-site to assist students and on-the-spot admissions, scholarships, and fee waivers are available for most colleges. Seniors must have an electronic copy of their current transcript and SAT/ACT scores (if available). Juniors should have an electronic copy of their transcript. Documents can be uploaded and shared with recruiters.

Later that day, the Regional College & Career Fair takes place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., also at the Ontario Convention Center. This free event is open to students, and their families, from fourth grade and above as they get a chance to meet with recruiters, get college information, and plan for the future. Students and families will have the opportunity to interact with California State and University of California schools as well as trade schools and community colleges. Anyone interested in attending can register online at https://tinyurl.com/yd6smm5k.

Here’s a look at a few more events coming up in the Rialto Unified School District.

Festival Latino

Families are encouraged to attend the inaugural Festival Latino from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, September 24 at the Cesar Chavez/Dolores Huerta Center for Education, located at 324 North Palm Ave., Rialto, CA 92335. Alianza Latina, a family group that positively impacts students in the RUSD is hosting the event. There will be food, games, prizes, and a festive school parade as the Rialto Unified School District celebrates Latino heritage and Hispanic Heritage month, which runs from September 15 to October 15. Please register online for this event at https://bit.ly/FestivalLatinoRegistration

Social Media/Safety Family Forum

The Rialto Unified School District will hold a forum to cover student safety on social media and beyond on Tuesday, October 11 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the RUSD Cafe Bistro (324 North Palm Ave., Rialto, CA 92376). The forum will cover safety and student behavior supports, district-wide anti-bullying initiatives, restorative practices, and dos and don’ts for social media. All RUSD families are invited. RUSD families can register to attend with this link https://tinyurl.com/bdfjmw93.

Book Mania

The RUSD will hold Book Mania, a celebration of literacy, on October 28 at elementary schools across the District. The school day will be filled with dress-up, guest readers, student writing, fun activities, and much more. Students are encouraged to join in the festivities and dress up as their favorite book characters.

Dia de los Muertos

The RUSD’s popular Dia de los Muertos celebration returns on November 2. The event will be held at the Cesar Chavez/Dolores Huerta Center for Education, located at 324 North Palm Ave., Rialto, CA 92335, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. More information will be available soon on contests and the schedule of events.

For more information on these events and much more, visit the RUSD website at rialtousd.org.