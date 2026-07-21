As the San Bernardino City Unified School District (SBCUSD) prepares to welcome tens of thousands of students and employees back for the new school year, SBCUSD District Police have arrested a suspect believed to be responsible for a series of copper thefts and acts of vandalism that impacted multiple school campuses.

The arrest reflects the District’s commitment to investigating crimes against its schools and holding those responsible accountable.

On July 8, following an extensive investigation, District Police tracked down and arrested Fred Owens, 42, of San Bernardino, in connection with multiple thefts of copper wiring from SBCUSD properties. Owens, who is currently on active probation, was arrested on 11 felony counts of grand theft of copper and felony vandalism.

The investigation linked the suspect to incidents at San Bernardino High School, Lytle Creek Elementary School, Allred Child Development Center and Richardson PREP HI Middle School. The estimated value of the stolen copper is approximately $70,000, with repair and replacement costs still being assessed.

“Every dollar spent repairing damage caused by criminals is a dollar that cannot be invested in our classrooms,” said School Police Chief John Guttierez. “Our officers worked tirelessly to identify and apprehend this suspect. This arrest demonstrates our commitment to protecting our schools. If you target our schools, we will investigate, we will find you and we will hold you accountable.”

With the first day of school approaching, SBCUSD continues to strengthen security measures across its campuses to provide safe, welcoming learning environments for students and staff.

“Our schools belong to our students and our community, not to criminals looking to profit at their expense,” Superintendent Mauricio Arellano said. “We are grateful for the outstanding work of our District Police and want our families to know that protecting our campuses remains one of our highest priorities as we prepare for another successful school year.”

The investigation remains ongoing as detectives continue to determine the full extent of the damage and whether additional incidents may be connected. Anyone with information about vandalism or theft on an SBCUSD campus is encouraged to report it by calling (909) 388-6043 or using https://www.wetip.com/ to make an anonymous tip.