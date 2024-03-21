Successful 3rd Annual Fishing Day at Glen Helen Hosted by Supervisor Joe Baca, Jr.

March 22, 2024

It was all about smiles, laughter, and a bit of friendly competition at Glen Helen Regional Park last weekend. This event was dedicated to our community’s underserved at-risk youth and children from San Bernardino County Children and Family Services (CFS), aiming to provide a joyful and inclusive experience for all participants. 

This year’s event was made possible through the collaboration of various partners, including the San Bernardino County Probation Department, Regional Parks, and Bass Pro Shop. 

“I just want to say a big thank you to everyone who helped make this day happen,” Supervisor Baca shared, “It’s events like these that remind us of the simple joys in life—fishing, laughing, and spending time with each other. It’s about the kids, their families, and seeing those moments of pure happiness. That’s what it’s really all about.” 

In addition to the fishing activities, the event also provided free lunch to ensure that all families were fed. “Seeing the community come together for our kids—especially those who’ve had it tough—means the world to me,” Baca added. 

In acknowledging the collaborative effort, Jonathan Byers, Assistant Director of Children and Family Services, shared, “Today isn’t just about catching fish; it’s about creating memories that will last a lifetime. Fishing is an opportunity to connect with nature, bond with loved ones, and make unforgettable memories. It’s a chance to unplug from screens, get outdoors, and simply enjoy each other’s company.” 

San Bernardino County works hard to create special moments for our youth. Supervisor Baca is looking forward to next year, hoping to introduce even more kids to their first fishing experience.

