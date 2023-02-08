Neighborhood Housing Services of the IE launches new targeted initiatives to increase homeownership, affordable housing, and wealth

In its 40th year, Neighborhood Housing Services of the Inland Empire (NHSIE) just announced new initiatives aimed at increasing homeownership rates and generating real opportunities for wealth building in the low to moderate income communities of San Bernardino and Riverside counties.

Kailin Scott, newly appointed CEO of NHSIE, stated, “Last year the organization took the time to step back and conduct research to understand where we could make an intentional impact in the field of affordable housing with effective solutions. One of the key initiatives we are launching is the Jack Hill Initiative, aimed at increasing the homeownership rate of black residents in the area.”

Currently, black homeownership in the Inland Empire stands at 45 percent, compared to 71 percent for whites.

NHSIE plans to address this disparity by offering financial assistance opportunities and education on the home buying process, credit, financial literacy, and budgeting. The organization will host an open house on February 23, 6-8 PM at their office at 1845 South Business Center Drive, San Bernardino, Unit 120, to discuss these initiatives and answer any questions from the community.

“Another initiative is the ADU (Accessory Dwelling Unit) Initiative, which is part of Project Grow. NHSIE is working with local cities to provide support for low to moderate income homeowners who want to build an ADU on their property. The goal is to help homeowners with housing stability, increase the affordable housing supply, and generate opportunities for wealth building,” continued Scott.

NHSIE will provide financial assistance and education for homeowners who want to become landlords, and also offer rental counseling to help renters understand the benefits of renting and how to use it as a pathway to homeownership. The organization also offers down payment assistance programs and rehabilitation renovation loans for low to moderate income individuals.

The ultimate goal of NHSIE is to help individuals in the housing life cycle, from renting to homeownership and asset management and wealth building.

To find out more about NHSIE and their initiatives, visit their website at nhsie.org or email info@nhsie.org.