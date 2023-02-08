Black Rose Awards Banquet honors leaders in the IE, including IECN’s Publisher Gloria Macias Harrison and Rialto’s Mayor Deborah Robertson

The Black Culture Foundation held its 30th Black Rose Awards Banquet on Saturday, February 4th at California State University, San Bernardino to recognize the achievements of community leaders in the Inland Empire.

The event was held at the new Santos Manuel Student Union and attended by local politicians and dignitaries, including Assembly Majority Leader Eloise Gomez Reyes, Assemblymember James Ramos, Senator Rosilicie Ochoa Bogh, San Bernardino Mayor Helen Tran, and San Bernardino Councilmembers Damon Alexander and Kimberly Calvin.

City of Rialto Mayor Deborah Robertson holding her Black Rose Award painting, after expressing her passion to continue elevating the quality of life for residents in Rialto and across the Inland Empire.

The honorees of the night included Inland Empire Community News’ Gloria Macias Harrison, Mayor of Rialto Deborah Robertson, Non-profit Organization CEO Linda Wright, and Community Hospital of San Bernardino President June Collison.

The Black Rose Young Adult Inspiration Award was also presented to Liyah Belvins and Prince Ogidikpe.

Each awardee received a special cultural painting and a dozen certificates of recognition from local and state politicians and dignitaries.

From left to right: San Bernardino Councilwoman Kimberly Calvin, Assembly Majority Leader Eloise Gomez Reyes, IECN Publisher Gloria Macias Harrison, Assemblymember James Ramos and California State Commissioner on Aging Cheryl Brown at the Black Rose Awards Banquet on February 4th.

Gloria Macias Harrison, recipient of the Black Rose Award, spoke about the importance of diversity and community improvement. “Diversity is our strength and before everyone was talking about diversity, equity, and inclusion, we were already doing that in San Bernardino. With the Inland Empire Community News, our purpose was and is to show the good works that we are doing here in the region and show that we are not what is often depicted of us,” she said.

The Black Rose Awards Banquet is a significant annual event that brings together members of the community to celebrate and acknowledge the contributions of individuals who are making a positive impact in the Inland Empire. It is a celebration of the diverse and dynamic communities that make up the region, and a recognition of the hard work and dedication of those who are committed to making it a better place.

The Black Culture Foundation’s mission is to promote and preserve the rich cultural heritage of the African American community through educational, cultural, and community-based programs and events. The foundation has been working towards this goal for 30 years and continues to play a significant role in the cultural landscape of the Inland Empire.

To learn more, visit sbbcfoundation.org