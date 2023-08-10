In a heartwarming display of community support, Never Stop Grinding Impact, in partnership with IEHP, donated a staggering 1,000 backpacks filled with school supplies to children across Rialto and the Inland Empire. The event, which took place on August 3rd at Ferguson Park in North Rialto, not only marked a significant back-to-school giveaway but also heralded the announcement of forthcoming monthly food distributions.

For founder Darious Harris, Ferguson Park holds a special place in his heart. “I think of growth,” Harris reminisced. “Growing up, the park was just dirt and fields. There wasn’t a football field or a skate park. The basketball courts we used had double rims without nets. Today, the kids in our community get to play on courts with glass backboards.” Harris fondly recalls spending his childhood days at the park, swinging, playing basketball, and occasionally tennis with neighborhood friends.

This summer’s backpack drive was split into two significant events. While 700 backpacks were distributed at Ferguson Park, another 300 were donated to Warner Elementary School on July 28th, with IEHP playing a pivotal role in sponsoring both events.

Harris’s motivation is clear, “As kids, you should have as little stress as possible. I don’t want them to stress about not having proper materials and focus more on learning.” He also expressed the importance of helping parents through this back-to-school season to alleviate as many financial stressors as possible, especially for single mothers and fathers.

The event began at 10 AM and saw people lining up as early as 7 AM, a testament to the community’s need. “If you’re waiting in line and waiting three or four hours, then you really need it,” Harris noted. Attendees came from various cities, including Rialto, Colton, San Bernardino, Upland, Fontana, and even as far as Orange County.

The forthcoming monthly food drives, sponsored by IEHP, promise a fresh bounty of produce, including grapes, kale, onions, spinach, peaches, and more. On August 3rd alone, 30,000 pounds of produce were distributed. Harris lamented, “It’s unfortunate, but nowadays, many kids need to be exposed to fruits and vegetables.”

The organization is always seeking volunteers, and is in dire need for its forthcoming monthly food distributions.

Designed to be drive-thru events, these food distributions are strategic, especially considering the extreme temperatures, allowing people to sit in their A/C vehicle while waiting. The forthcoming food distributions will be held at Ferguson Park, and an announcement on dates and times can be found on the organization’s website or its social media accounts.

The August 3rd event also saw spontaneous community involvement. Harris observed, “There were people from the community helping us, and we needed the help. At least 3 or 4 adults were enjoying the park that morning and asked us how they could help, and they got to work. I was grateful.”

Never Stop Grinding Impact actively seeks volunteers for its events, inviting community members to join hands in making a difference.

The initiative’s success has been supported by generous supporters, including Active Helping Hands, Benjamin E. Jones Community Resource Center, Never Stop Grinding Transportation and Never Stop Grinding, LLC, Bracy Hawkins Law, P.C., and Bank of America.

For those interested in volunteering or learning more about forthcoming initiatives, visit the organization’s website or follow them on Instagram.