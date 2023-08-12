A San Bernardino police officer fatally shot a robbery suspect after allegedly robbing a female gas station cashier at gunpoint and subsequently brandishing a firearm at the officer, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.

At approximately 8:49 A.M. on August 11th, officers responded to multiple calls reporting an armed robbery at a Baseline and ‘H’ Street gas station. Callers described the suspect as a 30-year-old black male with shoulder-length hair, donning a white shirt, and seen wielding a black handgun. He was reportedly associated with a blue or purple Mazda parked near the fuel pumps.

Upon arrival, an officer identified an individual matching the suspect’s description walking away from the gas station’s entrance. The suspect, holding a handgun, began weaving between vehicles at the fuel islands. Despite the officer’s repeated commands to drop the weapon, the suspect allegedly raised the handgun toward the officer.

The robbery suspect points a gun at an SBPD officer during a tense standoff at a San Bernardino gas station on August 11, with bystanders alarmed as they pump gas.

In response, the officer fired two shots, striking the suspect, who dropped the firearm. The suspect was taken into custody and later transported to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. Two individuals from the associated Mazda were detained for questioning.

The incident unfolded during a peak morning hour, with many bystanders pumping gas.

SBPD PIO Sgt. Chris Gray stated, “The case is still under investigation. Anyone with additional information regarding this incident should contact Detective D. Sawyer at 909-384-5630. As standard protocol, the San Bernardino District Attorney’s Office responded to the scene on the incident date and is conducting a parallel investigation, which is also ongoing.”

The San Bernardino Police Department urges witnesses and anyone with further information to come forward.