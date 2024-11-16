New Mr. And Miss Cardinal City Royalty Announced

San Bernardino City Unified School District’s (SBCUSD) San Bernardino High School (SBHS) crowned the 2024–2025 Mr. and Miss Cardinal City and Court on Sept. 21.

“As a proud alum of San Bernardino High School, I know firsthand the deep-rooted pride and tradition that our flagship school represents for our entire District and our community at large,” said Superintendent Mauricio Arellano. “The Mr. and Miss Cardinal City pageant embodies that spirit by instilling a strong sense of community, leadership and service in our students. It’s a powerful reminder of the incredible potential within our students when they embrace their school’s legacy and rise to become leaders in their community.”

More than just a pageant, the event provides invaluable life skills to participants, helping them hone public speaking, poise under pressure and leadership abilities. The experience also encourages teamwork, goal setting and self-discipline – qualities that will serve all participants well in future endeavors both academically and professionally.

The Mr. and Miss Cardinal City pageant was conceived and founded by Bilingual School Outreach Worker Jaime Rios, who hopes to foster confidence and inspire positive values in the young men and women of SBHS through the promotion of civic engagement and personal development.

Throughout the competition, contestants dedicate significant time to rehearsals and mock interviews. They volunteer their free time to read to young children and help those experiencing homelessness. Even before the young men and women take the stage for the on-stage portions of the competition, they have all proven their dedication to SBHS and the broader San Bernardino community.

It is with pride that SBCUSD announces the Cardinal City Court and Recognitions:

Mr. and Miss Cardinal City and Court

Mr. Cardinal City 2024–2025: Robert Sanchez

Mr. Cardinal City 2024–2025 First Runner Up: Christofer Ramirez-Zuniga

Mr. Cardinal City 2024–2025 Second Runner Up: Charles Angelo Madrid

Mr. Cardinal City 2024–2025 Ambassador: Luis Montiel Verduzco

Miss Cardinal City 2024–2025: Jasmine Estrada

Miss Cardinal City 2024–2025 First Runner Up: Briana Arroliga

Miss Cardinal City 2024–2025 Second Runner Up: Krystal Castellanos

Miss Cardinal City 2024–2025 Ambassador: Emily Marquez

Newly crowned Miss Cardinal City Jasmine Estrada (left) and Mr. Cardinal City Robert Sanchez (right). (Photo by Corina Borsuk and provided courtesy of SBCUSD)

Special Pageant Awards

Mr. Cardinal Director’s Award: Luis Montiel Verduzco

Miss Cardinal Director’s Award: Emily Marquez

Mr. Photogenic: David Gomez-De La Rosa

Miss Photogenic: Krystal Castellanos

Mr. Congeniality: Robert Sanchez

Miss Congeniality: Briana Arroliga

Mr. Cardinal People’s Choice: Robert Sanchez

Miss Cardinal People’s Choice: Krystal Castellanos

Mr. Cardinal Contestant with the Highest GPA: Christofer Ramirez-Zuniga (4.71 weighted G.P.A.)

Miss Cardinal Contestant with the Highest GPA: Jasmine Estrada (4.33 weighted G.P.A.)

Mr. Cardinal Contestant Best in Interview: Christofer Ramirez-Zuniga

Miss Cardinal Contestant Best in Interview: Krystal Castellanos

Mr. and Miss Cardinal City are eligible for college scholarships when they graduate from SBHS. To donate to the Cardinal City Pageant scholarship fund, contact Student Services at (909) 384-1471 or visit https://www.mightycause.com/SBCSA and designate “Cardinal City Pageant” when you complete the donation form.