Rialto High Dominates in Historic CIF-SS Volleyball Championship

The Rialto High School girls volleyball team etched its name in history on November 7, capturing its first-ever CIF-Southern Section Division 9 title in a commanding home-court sweep.

The Knights defeated St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy with a decisive 25-16, 25-9, 25-11 victory, a triumphant finish for a team that battled throughout the Division 9 bracket with grit and teamwork. Playing in front of an electric home crowd, Rialto High School held sizeable leads throughout most of the match. When middle blocker Kayjanai Gatlin delivered a kill for the final point — one of her nine kills for the night — the celebration began, with teammates and head coach Carla Sittniewski basking in the championship moment.

“This season has been filled with exciting memories, frustrating moments, and, of course, fun times,” Sittniewski said. “If I had to sum it up, this season was about learning to play as a team. This was a focus and goal for us, and I believe they have achieved it.”

CIF-Southern Section officials presented the team with their championship plaque, and Rialto Unified School District Board Members Stephanie Lewis, Board Member, and Evelyn Dominguez, Board Clerk, handed it off to the ecstatic players. This victory marked the first volleyball title in school history, a momentous achievement for the Knights.

The team entered the match after a series of hard-fought battles in the earlier rounds. In the first round, the Knights secured a 3-1 victory over Redlands Adventist Academy. The next three rounds were even more challenging, with close 3-2 wins against Thacher, Azusa, and South El Monte. But in the championship game, Rialto High School came out firing, took a double-digit lead early in the third set, and closed out the title with confidence.

Sittniewski expressed pride in how her players worked together in the championship, a culmination of intense training and drills that prepared them to stay focused under pressure.

Kayjanai Gatlin (pictured left), Rialto High School sophomore middle blocker, battles at the net against St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy during the CIF-Southern Section Division 9 championship match on November 7. Gatlin helped lead the Knights to a CIF-SS title with nine kills.

“Coming into the championship match, I knew my players were locked in and ready to fight for the title,” Sittniewski stated. “I am so proud of how they played confidently and together on the court. All the struggles and challenges we faced throughout this season prepared us for this match, and that was evident during the game. You could see our players having each other’s backs and filling in the gaps when a teammate was out of position. We are a team that has built a strong bond, and I believe it will help them on and off the court.”

The victory continues a stellar run of success for Rialto High School athletics. The Knights’ girls basketball team won a CIF-SS title in 2023, and the school’s Cheer Squad took home a USA Spirit Nationals title in 2024.

RHS Principal Dr. Caroline Sweeney praised the team’s dedication throughout the season, stating, “These Lady Knights have spent the year growing as a team. They have relied on one another, pushed one another, and came out on top. I am so proud of what they have done. Well done to our coach, Carla Sittniewski, who has spent years building the program into what it is today.”

Several key players contributed to the volleyball victory. Senior Alaine Gutierrez notched seven kills and nine assists, Priscilla Diaz recorded a double-double with 10 digs and 15 assists, and Myah Juarez was rock-solid in defense, contributing 25 digs.

With their CIF-SS title secured, the Knights now turn their focus to the CIF State Division 5 Championship tournament. Their first match of the tournament took place after the Rialto Record deadline, with the Knights traveling on November 12 to face Charter Oak in Covina.