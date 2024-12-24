New San Bernardino Councilmembers Sworn In Amid Candid Farewells and Calls to End Corruption

The City of San Bernardino marked a significant leadership transition during its Dec. 18 city council meeting, as four councilmembers were sworn in, including three new members and one re-elected representative. The evening was highlighted by candid remarks, reflections on achievements, and calls for transparency in the city’s future governance.

Kim Knaus (District 4), Mario Flores (District 6), and Dr. Treasure Ortiz (District 7) joined the council for the first time, while Juan Figueroa (District 3) was sworn in after being re-elected in November. Their arrival ushers in a new chapter for the council, as San Bernardino continues efforts to address systemic issues and rebuild trust within its community.

The ceremony drew hundreds of residents to the Norman F. Feldheym Public Library, reflecting a strong sense of civic engagement.

Outgoing Councilmembers Speak Out

Outgoing Councilman Ben Reynoso (District 4) gave an emotional and pointed farewell, thanking his partner Esmeralda Vazquez, his daughter, and his late father, who passed away from brain cancer during his term.

“I wish my dad was here to see me leave so I could talk to him about the relief that I have,” Reynoso said, drawing applause from attendees.

Reynoso highlighted his key accomplishments, including establishing Spanish translation at council meetings to better serve the city’s nearly 70% Latino population and helping launch the Entrepreneurial Resource Center in downtown San Bernardino.

However, Reynoso didn’t shy away from controversy, issuing sharp remarks to his former colleagues. “Keep an extra eye on Councilmember Theodore Sanchez,” he said, before adding, “Councilmember Sandra Ibarra needs to read more to be better prepared during meetings.”

In reflecting on his challenges as a councilmember, Reynoso revealed, “I myself have been bribed but never fell for the bait — and not everyone can say that.”

Former Councilwoman Kim Calvin (District 6) gave heartfelt thanks to her supporters and family before turning her attention to Interim City Manager Rochelle Clayton, whom she praised for her leadership.

“You have been a breath of fresh air because I appreciate people who come in and tell us what we need to hear,” Calvin said. “I thank you for juggling as many fires as you are juggling in the city of San Bernardino with the expectation being upon you to be perfect and handle every single fire when you didn’t create any.”

Calvin also called on the council and community to rally behind Clayton.

“Stand behind her. Councilwoman Calvin would not tell you to do so if it was not what I believed,” she said. “And you know for a fact that we have had some city managers that I did not believe in.”

Damon Alexander (District 7) reflected on the council’s accomplishments during his term, highlighting the establishment of a homeless committee, a grant team, and a public information officer.

“Before this council, there were none of these resources,” Alexander said.

New Councilmembers Chart the Future

Incoming Ward 7 Councilmember Dr. Treasure Ortiz set the tone for her tenure with a commitment to transparency and accountability.

“I will work with anyone on the dais who is here to work, expose corruption, and put an end to backdoor deals in San Bernardino,” Ortiz said.

Kim Knaus (District 4), whose swearing-in was administered by Assemblyman James Ramos, expressed optimism for the city’s potential and her role in its transformation.

“I look forward to doing better and being a part of the change for San Bernardino — the change we can see, touch, and feel,” Knaus said. “It’s a new day. Let’s do this.”

Mario Flores (District 6) took a moment to thank his parents, who watched remotely, for their sacrifices and instilling in him a strong work ethic.

“Thank you for the biggest sacrifice of coming to this country to give my brother and I an opportunity at a better life,” Flores said.

District 3 Councilmember Juan Figueroa, re-elected in November, commended city staff for their tireless efforts and expressed gratitude for his family and constituents.

“To the outgoing councilmembers, thank you for the work you provided. I learned so much from the three of you,” Figueroa said. “Being a public servant is admirable but comes with many sacrifices.”

A Community Ready for Change

The evening signified both an end and a new beginning for San Bernardino’s city council. With outgoing members reflecting on their legacies and incoming leaders pledging accountability and collaboration, the city looks ahead with cautious optimism.

