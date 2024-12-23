Two Injured, Four Displaced in Early Morning San Bernardino Apartment Fire

Two residents were injured, and four others displaced after an apartment fire erupted on Dec. 23rd in the 200 block of E. 13th Street in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department (SBCoFD).

Fire crews were dispatched at 5:30 a.m. after 911 callers reported heavy flames coming from a two-story apartment building and indicated that up to four people might be trapped. Upon arrival, firefighters encountered significant fire activity on the first floor, which was threatening the second story and cutting off the primary escape route for upstairs residents.

“The rapid and robust response by our firefighters was critical in containing the fire and preventing greater loss,” said SBCoFD Battalion Chief Mike McClintock. “We arrived within minutes, conducted immediate searches, and extinguished the fire in under 30 minutes. This demonstrates the high level of training and coordination of our crews.”

Two civilians were injured in the incident. One resident jumped from the second story, sustaining moderate injuries, and was transported to a local trauma center by AMR. A second resident, who evacuated quickly, suffered minor injuries but declined transport after receiving paramedic care at the scene.

The fire ultimately damaged three apartment units, displacing four residents. Despite the fire’s intensity, thorough searches of the building revealed no additional occupants, and no injuries to firefighters were reported.

Investigators survey the charred remains of the San Bernardino apartment unit damaged by an early morning fire.

A total of nine engines, two truck companies, three chief officers, and two fire investigators responded to the scene, supported by two ambulances from AMR. Incident commanders utilized a drone shortly after arrival, providing real-time aerial monitoring of the fire’s progress, heat signatures, and ember activity to ensure nearby structures were not threatened.

“This technology gave us critical situational awareness, enhancing the safety and efficiency of our operations,” McClintock said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by SBCoFD fire investigators.