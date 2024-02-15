Nonstop Flights Between San Bernardino International Airport and Phoenix Sky Harbor on Breeze Airways Begin Thursday, February 15, 2024

Today, Breeze Airways launched a new seasonal route from San Bernardino International Airport to Phoenix Sky Harbor. The new roundtrip flights will operate each Thursday and Sunday on 137-seat A220 aircraft, with the option of one-stop, same-plane BreezeThru™ service continuing to Hartford Connecticut. The new service will provide Inland Empire residents with more convenient and affordable travel options from their local airport.

Local dignitaries, including Frank Navarro, President of the San Bernardino International Airport Authority and Mayor of the City of Colton, along with representatives from the Airport Authority, Inland Valley Development Agency, and Breeze Airways, gathered to celebrate the new Phoenix service. The atmosphere at the gate was festive as congratulatory remarks echoed through the terminal and attendees celebrated the latest service announcement at San Bernardino International Airport.

“As we unveil this new route to Phoenix, we are excited to offer the residents of the Inland Empire more options in air travel,” said Tom Doxey, President of Breeze Airways. “The launch of this route highlights our commitment to connecting communities and making air travel accessible to all.”

“The new route to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport enhances our region’s connectivity and underscores the growing demand for Breeze Airways service,” added Frank Navarro, President of the San Bernardino International Airport Authority and Mayor of the City of Colton. “We are grateful for this partnership and look forward to continuing the positive impact it will have on the travel experiences of our residents.”

“We congratulate Breeze Airways on this new route as we continue to serve the Inland Empire’s travel needs through the convenience and affordability of the San Bernardino International Airport,” said Michael Burrows, Chief Executive Officer.

Key Features of the new San Bernardino to Phoenix Route:

Convenience: Inland Empire residents can now enjoy the convenience of nonstop flights to Phoenix, saving time and providing an easy travel experience, closer to home.

Affordability: Breeze Airways offers great fares, and airport parking is just $5.00 a day.

Comfort and Service: As the nation’s only Nice Low Cost Carrier (NLCC), Breeze Airways prides itself on delivering exceptional service. Passengers traveling from San Bernardino to Phoenix can expect a comfortable and enjoyable flight with seating choices of: Nice, Nicer and Nicest on Airbus A-220 aircraft.

For more information about San Bernardino International Airport, visit flysbd.com, and for Breeze Airways’ destinations, flight schedules, and low fares, visit flybreeze.com.

About Breeze Airways

About Breeze Airways Breeze Airways began service in May 2021 and has been ranked as one of the U.S.’ best domestic airlines for the last two years by Travel + Leisure magazine’s World’s Best Awards (#2 in 2022 and #4 in 2023). Breeze offers a mix of more than 150 year-round and seasonal nonstop routes between 49 cities in 27 states. Founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, Breeze operates a fleet of Embraer 190/195 and Airbus A220-300 aircraft, with a focus on providing efficient and affordable flights between secondary airports, bypassing hubs for shorter travel times. With seamless booking, no change or cancellation fees, up to 24-months of reusable flight credit and customized flight features – including complimentary family seating – delivered via a sleek and simple app, Breeze makes it easy to buy and easy to fly. Learn more about Breeze’s flight offerings via our site or the app. Flybreeze.com

About San Bernardino International Airport (SBD)

Located approximately 60 miles east of Los Angeles and within 30 minutes of more than two million people, the former Norton Air Force Base was converted to civilian use in 1992 and later became certified as a commercial-service airport by the FAA. Scheduled passenger service began in August 2022, with Breeze Airways’ nonstop flights to San Francisco International Airport (SFO) and one-stop, same-plane service to Provo, Utah (PVU). New coast-to-coast flights on Breeze Airways to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) and one-stop, same-plane service to Bradley International Airport (BDL) in Hartford, Connecticut, begin February 15, 2024. In June 2023 San Bernardino International Airport was identified as the most affordable airport in the nation based on average airfare during calendar year 2022 according to the US Department of Transportation, and as reported by Travel + Leisure magazine. The Airport offers a full range of services and facilities to support domestic and international passenger airline service, air cargo operations, general aviation, and maintenance repair and overhaul (MRO) businesses. The domestic passenger terminal is located at 105 N. Leland Norton Way, San Bernardino, CA, off the I-10 and I-210 freeways. On-airport parking is just $5.00 a day. For more information, please visit FlySBD.com.