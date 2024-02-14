February 15, 2024

IE COMMUNITY NEWS

El Chicano, Colton Courier, Rialto Record

Rialto Unified School District Shines with 2023 Golden Bell Award

1 min read
7 hours ago Manny Sandoval

Members of the RUSD Board of Education, staff leaders, and members of the RITZ committee celebrating the honor during the ceremony.

The Rialto Unified School District (RUSD) has been distinguished as one of just six school districts in San Bernardino County to be honored with the prestigious 2023 Golden Bell Award. The accolade, bestowed by the California School Boards Association, was officially presented during the San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools Golden Bell ceremony.

The award celebrates RUSD’s innovative Rialto Incredible Talent Zone (RITZ) Gala program, a pioneering initiative designed to spotlight student talent while simultaneously generating funds to assist students via the District’s Sharing Our Love Foundation. This annual gala has become a cornerstone event for the community, underscoring the district’s commitment to fostering the arts and supporting its students beyond the classroom.

Members of the RUSD Board of Education, alongside staff leaders and key members of the RITZ committee, were present to accept the award, marking a significant moment of recognition for the district’s efforts to enhance educational experiences and outcomes.

The Golden Bell Award acknowledges and rewards outstanding programs and governance practices in school districts and county offices of education throughout California. RUSD’s receipt of this award underscores its dedication to creating exceptional opportunities for student engagement and community involvement.

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

Ethnic Media Services Briefing Sheds Light on Innovative Approaches to Substance Abuse Prevention and Recovery

11 hours ago Manny Sandoval
2 min read

City of San Bernardino Names Asusena Soren as Deputy City Manager

11 hours ago Community News
2 min read

El Dorado Fire Case: Couple Convicted of Felony and Misdemeanor Charges

1 day ago Community News

You may have missed

1 min read

Rialto Unified School District Shines with 2023 Golden Bell Award

7 hours ago Manny Sandoval
2 min read

Ethnic Media Services Briefing Sheds Light on Innovative Approaches to Substance Abuse Prevention and Recovery

11 hours ago Manny Sandoval
2 min read

City of San Bernardino Names Asusena Soren as Deputy City Manager

11 hours ago Community News
2 min read

El Dorado Fire Case: Couple Convicted of Felony and Misdemeanor Charges

1 day ago Community News

Subscribe

To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive our Weekly Wrap of top stories, each week.

 

Thank you for the support!

You have Successfully Subscribed!

Colton Courier - El Chicano - Rialto Record