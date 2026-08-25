Olympic Gold Medalist Derek Parra Returns to Rialto for RUSD Family Summit

Olympic gold and silver medalist Derek Parra will return to his hometown of Rialto on Sept. 19 to deliver the keynote address at the Rialto Unified School District’s 19th annual Family Summit.

The free event will be held from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Wilmer Amina Carter High School under this year’s theme, “You Belong Here!”

Parra, a graduate of Dwight D. Eisenhower High School who also attended Warren F. Frisbie Middle School, won gold in the 1,500-meter speed skating event at the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City, setting a world record at the time. He also earned a silver medal in the 5,000-meter event.

Joseph Williams, senior director of community partnerships and leader of the district’s Family and Community Engagement team, said the annual summit is expected to bring together thousands of students and families while connecting them with principals and staff from all 30 district schools.

“The Summit is designed to connect, empower, and support local students and their families in working with principals and staff from all 30 schools in the District,” Williams said. “This year’s gathering carries extra significance with the return of Mr. Derek Parra. What makes his Olympic victory even more extraordinary is how he got there, the challenges he faced, and his ability to break barriers.”

Before transitioning to ice speed skating, Parra had established himself as one of the world’s most accomplished inline speed skaters, winning two overall world championships and 18 individual world titles.

He later switched to ice speed skating in pursuit of competing in the Olympics, a move that ultimately led him to the podium in Salt Lake City.

“His path from local Inland Empire rinks to the top of the Olympic podium serves as a powerful testament to grit and perseverance for every student chasing a dream,” Williams said.

Parra currently serves as director of sports at the Utah Olympic Oval, where he works with developing athletes.

In addition to Parra’s keynote address, the Family Summit will include a Parade of Schools, educational workshops, community organizations, food trucks and family incentives.

The event is free and open to families. For more information, contact the district’s Family and Community Engagement team at the Curtis T. Winton Parent Institute at 909-879-6002, ext. 2900.

Advance registration is encouraged here.