Only one week left of Colton’s Friday at Fleming’s Concerts in the Park

Colton’s Fridays at Fleming has been a hit all summer long, attracting over 1,000 people at each family-fun-filled event.

From live music to craft tables, popcorn, and vendors – it’s no wonder this evening under the stars has been attracting Colton residents for over two decades.

“Our final music night will be on Friday, July 29th, as the Flamingo Band closes out our summer series. The music starts at 7 PM, but I recommend arriving at about 6:30 PM to get a spot,” said Recreation Services Manager Heidi Strutz.

Fleming Park is located at 525 N La Cadena Dr, Colton.

Attendees are welcome to bring lawn chairs and blankets, as much of the seating is in the grass.

“Benches are available at the park, but many attendees opt to bring their chairs and blankets. In addition, we welcome people to bring their food and non-alcoholic beverages,” continued Strutz.

Another event additive that gets the crowd amped is its 50/50 raffle, raising money for Colton’s Parks and Rec Foundation.

“Last week, the winner went home with over $600, and the other half benefits the Colton Parks and Rec Foundation, which provides scholarships for youth sports. So come on out, we’ll be doing the raffle again this week; our community services department looks forward to seeing you,” concluded Strutz.

Colton Police Department and Fire Department are available on-site at each event.

Search City of Colton – Community Services Department on Facebook to keep up with the Community Services Department’s events and initiatives.