Pacific High School cuts ribbon on its technology center, 17 percent of students already enrolled in college courses

Pacific High School held a grand opening for its $12.5 million Transportation and Advanced Technology Center on February 9th, as part of the district’s We Built This City – Schools Tour.

The new building was designed to provide students with comprehensive training in mechanics and electrical systems, in a space where they can learn in an innovative and relaxing environment. The facility features a prototyping, transportation, and fabrication lab, open bays, diagnostic centers, and free-flowing spaces where students can ideate and lead themselves.

The center is a partnership between the school district, San Bernardino Valley College, and Velocity Truck Centers. Bill Fisher, a customer experience trainer at Velocity, said, “We’re always looking for talented people to fill our jobs…The amount of opportunity is staggering and a path to a lucrative career.”

Chief Communications and Community Engagement Officer Ginger Ontiveros shared that the building will give students access to state-of-the-art equipment and the opportunity to work towards certification to work on commercial diesel trucks.

Mrs. Ginger Ontiveros, chief communications and community engagement officer, stated that the school is “leading students towards a path of generational wealth,” and the center is supporting multiple pathway opportunities in the transportation industry. “Dual enrollment is available for students to earn credit towards a heavy-duty truck certification while still in high school.”

The new 20,060-square-foot building is the first of its kind in any high school in the state and was praised by Principal Natalie Raymundo, who thanked all the partners who made the building come to life. She said, “This innovative technology building will give students access to state-of-the-art equipment and the opportunity to work towards certification to work on commercial diesel trucks, setting up our students for career success.”

The center has already attracted 190 students currently taking college courses, which is 17 percent of the student body enrolled.

Dr. Vanessa Thomas, San Bernardino Valley College Dean of Applied Technology, Transportation, and Culinary Arts, said, “We are already engaging these students in guided pathways for a thriving career…to earn a living wage, support their families, and contribute to the local economy.”

The source of the center’s construction funds came from a State CTE grant and local bonds.

Pacific High School is located at 1020 Pacific Street, San Bernardino.