FARSB announces 2nd Annual Free Education for Kids Nutrition Education Program

The Goodness in Food, known as (TGIF) is coming back this Spring 2023! Feeding America Riverside | San Bernardino (FARSB) will once again open its doors to engage up to 40 grade K-2 students through interactive lesson plans on reducing food waste and long-term solutions to hunger.

With classes beginning March 4th, children in grades K-2 can enroll in the TGIF program today! Participating children will spend four consecutive in-person Saturdays with the food bank, with lessons ranging from 45 minutes to 1 hour. At the end of the session, students will enjoy a special day at a local garden where they’ll spend an afternoon planting and harvesting fruits and vegetables.

Registration and a commitment to completing the program is required .For more information on this exciting opportunity, please visit www.FeedingIE.org/tgif or contact Jacqueline Arias at jarias@feedingamericaIE.org.