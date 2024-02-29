Empowering the Future: Ann Martgan and San Manuel Band of Mission Indians Lead the Charge in Exposing Diverse Communities to Public Safety Careers

In the world of public safety, where diversity is often lacking, Ann Martgan shines as a trailblazer for change. As the EMS Operations Manager for the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians Fire Department, Martgan is not just one of the few women of color in a leadership position nationally, she is also a fervent advocate for fostering diversity in the emergency medical services (EMS) field.

Only 30% of EMS professionals in the U.S. are women in the U.S. An even smaller number of EMS professionals identify as black. Approximately 5% of EMTs and 3% of paramedics identify as black and from those percentages, there are only a handful of women of color in the nation who are leaders of EMS operations.

Martgan’s journey in public safety began 19 years ago, inspired by her experience as a teenager in an EMS explorers program. “I fell in love with the ability to serve other folks and never looked back,” she reflects. Her passion was ignited during a car extraction exercise on a rainy day, where she realized her potential to make a difference. “In that moment, I knew I wanted to help people forever,” she says.

Now, also a professor at her alma mater, Crafton Hills College, Martgan has developed career outreach programs to expose students to the profession. She emphasizes the importance of early exposure to STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) and public safety industries to create a more inclusive future. “The younger we can expose young people to this industry, the greater possibility they can see themselves in the seat,” she asserts.

Martgan is acutely aware of the underrepresentation of women and people of color in public safety. “There are a lot of EMS managers, but only a few are female women of color,” she notes. She believes that having diverse perspectives is critical to understanding and overcoming the barriers that prevent greater diversity in the workforce.

To address these challenges, Martgan has been instrumental in developing programs like the Allied Health and Medical Careers Day at Crafton Hills College. Over the last decade, this initiative has seen over 1,000 women participate, empowering them to pursue careers in public safety. She also highlights the importance of outreach days to show young women their potential in STEM and emergency services.

Martgan’s efforts are supported by the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians’ commitment to volunteerism and philanthropy. The enterprise’s Team Member Philanthropy Program encourages employees to volunteer (with pay) to support a cause or organization that is close to their heart, and successfully logged over 1,800 hours in 2022.

The lack of diversity in public safety is a complex issue, deeply intertwined with challenges in education, training, and accessibility. Martgan, who has been teaching at Crafton since 2007, strives to increase access and raise awareness for underrepresented communities. To this end, the EMT programs at Crafton have launched satellite programs in underserved areas, effectively bridging the gap and creating pathways for more diverse participation in the field.

Crafton Hills College is leveraging a grant from the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians to offer support for those training as paramedics at Crafton Hills College. This initiative aims to lower the financial barriers for first responder education and has been a game-changer in recruiting and retaining EMTs, especially women and people of color.

“The $1.8 million grant from San Manuel has been transformative. It has allowed Crafton Hills College the program to provide direct support to current cadets and invest in an endowment for future students,” Martgan explains.

As an Inland Empire native, Martgan’s dedication to public safety and diversity is deeply personal. Her own journey began as a first responder at age 14, and she has since worked as an EMT and paramedic before joining the San Manuel Fire Department. With the tribe’s tuition assistance, she earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees and is now working on her Doctorate.

Through her leadership and advocacy, Ann Martgan is not just forging a path for others like her; she is transforming the landscape of public safety to be more inclusive and representative of the communities it serves.

Her message is clear: empowering young people to see public safety as a viable career and showing children in underserved communities the benefits of choosing a career in public service are critical steps toward equalizing the professional public safety field of work. “One way the public can tangibly assist in working towards diversifying public safety in the future is by learning about and visiting your local public safety departments today.”

To learn more about the San Manuel Fire Department, visit sanmanuel-nsn.gov/fire-safety.