Phi Beta Sigma Adopts Fairfax Elementary, First Divine Nine Fraternity to Partner With San Bernardino Schools

Fairfax Elementary School is now the proud beneficiary of a powerful new partnership thanks to the adoption of the school by the distinguished, predominantly African-American fraternity Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. In a ceremony held on May 7, the fraternity pledged its time, mentorship and resources to support the success of Fairfax students, marking the first school adoption in the San Bernardino City Unified School District (SBCUSD) in several years.

About a dozen sharply dressed men in striking royal blue suits and ties—the proud trademark color of Phi Beta Sigma—lined the playground at Fairfax Elementary, turning heads and drawing admiration from students and staff alike. Their dignified presence brought a sense of pride and celebration to the campus, symbolizing the fraternity’s commitment to excellence and the powerful message that children are worth showing up for—boldly, visibly and with purpose.

The celebration included a spirited student performance by the Fairfax cheerleaders and heartfelt remarks from school and District leaders. Fairfax Elementary School Principal Dr. Gregory Alexander expressed gratitude for the fraternity’s support and vision.

“When our students see positive role models walking alongside them, it changes what they believe is possible,” said Dr. Alexander, himself a member of the fraternity. “We’re honored to welcome Phi Beta Sigma into the Fairfax family.”

Dr. Robert Strong, a respected leader in Phi Beta Sigma and president of the Alpha Alpha Epsilon Sigma Alumni chapter of the Inland Empire, addressed students and staff at the ceremony, sharing the fraternity’s commitment to education, community uplift and academic excellence.

“Phi Beta Sigma believes in investing in our youth because they are the architects of tomorrow. Our presence here today is just the beginning,” Dr. Strong said. “Phi Beta Sigma’s motto is Culture for Service and Service for Humanity. That’s why we are ready to support our next generation of leaders.”

Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. is the first Divine Nine (D9) fraternity to adopt a school in SBCUSD, paving the way for more historically Black Greek organizations to uplift and invest in SBCUSD students.

“Our Adopt-a-School program is about building meaningful relationships that uplift our students and strengthen our community,” said Superintendent Mauricio Arellano. “We’re proud to relaunch this initiative with the adoption of Fairfax Elementary by Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, whose presence and commitment send a powerful message to our young people—that they are seen, valued and worthy of investment. At SBCUSD, we believe all kids are brilliant, and partnerships like this help unlock that brilliance by surrounding students with role models who believe in their potential.”

This event marks a revival of the District’s Adopt-a-School program, which invites community groups, faith-based organizations, nonprofits and businesses to support schools through mentorship, volunteerism and meaningful collaboration.

SBCUSD is actively seeking more adopters who want to make a difference in the lives of children and strengthen the bonds between schools and the community. For more information about SBCUSD’s Adopt-a-School program, please visit sbcusd.com/adoptaschool or contact communications@sbcusd.com.