Fontana Unified Representatives Honored at County Level for Commitment to Student Success

Four Fontana Unified School District representatives, including volunteers, a principal, and a teacher, have been honored for their dedication to student achievement, leadership, community service, and commitment to education in San Bernardino County.

Fontana High School Principal Ofelia Hinojosa earned a Distinguished Service Award, a highly selective distinction, from the San Bernardino County School Boards Association (SBCSBA) and San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools (SBCSS). Established in 1998, the award recognizes individuals who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, unwavering dedication, and long-standing service to public education in San Bernardino County.

A.B. Miller High dance teacher Nicole Robinson and Redwood Elementary community volunteers Jade Centeno and Maria Medina also received Education Medals of Honor during the SBCSBA and SBCSS awards ceremony.

“It is extraordinary to see Fontana Unified so well represented with these county recognitions,” FUSD Superintendent Miki R. Inbody said. “All four awardees showcase our District’s dedication to empowering and serving our students and community. They have all gone above and beyond to help students grow, lead, and thrive.”

Hinojosa, who is retiring at the end of the 2024-25 school year, was honored after more than 30 years of service in Fontana Unified. With a student-centered focus, Fontana High has expanded its college and career pathways, tripled the number of students earning the Seal of Biliteracy, and been recognized as an Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID) Demonstration School.

“I want to make sure that every student at Fontana High has every opportunity to become who they want to be,” Hinojosa said. “We tell all our students to ‘Live Maroon,’ which means taking pride in where you come from, caring for those around you, and never letting anyone tell you what you can’t do.”

A.B. Miller High School dance teacher Nicole Robinson (middle) accepts an Excellence in Education award from SBCSBA President Cindy Gardner (left) and SBCSS Ted Alejandre (right). Robinson has spent more than 25 years in Fontana Unified, currently leading the A.B. Miller Conservatory of Dance, the District’s TK-12 Dance Collaborative, and serving as Department Chair for Visual and Performing Arts.

With more than 25 years in FUSD, Robinson accepted an Excellence in Education award from the SBCSBA and SBCSS. Her reach is felt throughout the District as she’s expanded access to arts education throughout the District.

Robinson founded the A.B. Miller Conservatory of Dance and leads the District’s TK-12 Dance Collaborative, building inclusive, tuition-free programs while ensuring high-quality, Districtwide arts instruction as Fontana Unified’s Department Chair for Visual and Performing Arts. Her advocacy extends nationally through her work with the California Dance Education Association and Connected Arts Network, earning her several prestigious recognitions, including the National Dance Education Organization’s 2024 Outstanding Leadership Award for PK-12 Education.

Fontana Unified graduates Centeno and Medina earned Volunteer in Action recognitions for their community service. As Redwood Elementary students in 2012, they inspired and helped create Little Leaders for a Bigger Tomorrow – a student leadership program that has since empowered hundreds of students.

Since graduating, they have returned to FUSD year after year to mentor and uplift students, co-creating the Elementary School Leadership Summit and leading service projects that promote civic engagement. Both have supported event planning and helped build connections for families and the broader community. Their efforts encourage young students to get involved in service projects and take on leadership roles.

Hinojosa, Robinson, Centeno, and Medina were celebrated during the SBCSBA and SBCSS Spring Awards Ceremony on April 21. The annual awards recognize individuals and organizations for their commitment to student success and outstanding contributions to education in San Bernardino County.

Fontana High School Principal Ofelia Hinojosa (middle) received a Distinguished Service Award from SBCSBA President Cindy Gardner (left) and SBCSS Ted Alejandre (right). Hinojosa is retiring at the end of the 2024-25 school year after more than 30 years of service to Fontana Unified.