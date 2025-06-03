June 4, 2025

Fire Destroys Commercial Building Near Colton High School

18 hours ago Community News

The office building at 582 W. Valley Blvd. went up in flames early in the morning on May 29. First responders immediately were at the scene.

By Caleb Cabrera, Pepper Bough Staff Writer

At approximately 8:15 a.m., the office building at 582 W Valley Blvd. ignited into flames as Colton High students made their way to school for the start of the day.

Fire department arrived on the scene at 8:30 a.m. and immediately worked to extinguish the fire. Firefighters from Colton, Loma Linda, Rialto and San Bernardino were all on the ground to stop the blaze.

The outer fire was extinguished at 8:47 a.m. Firefighters entered the building to finish the job. The fire was mostly extinguished by 8:53 a.m. At 9 a.m. firefighters sawed into the building to look for people that might have been trapped.

For students arriving at Colton High for the start of school, Valley Blvd. was closed down around the area for safety reasons. Student pedestrians were given access to the campus. High school admin made an announcement to teachers informing them about late students.

Online, Google Maps has the building belonging to Edna’s Properties. The online number for Edna’s Properties was disconnected. Additionally, the sign on the building providing a telephone number for leasing was not in service.

This article was originally published by our partners at Colton High School’s Pepper Bough.

