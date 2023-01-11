Predicting the entire 2023 NFL playoffs

A drama filled week 18 has concluded, and the bracket for the 2023 NFL playoffs is set. There are some new and old faces in the playoffs this year, and there are sure to be many memorable moments. Here are my predictions for the entire playoffs, and who I think will end the season raising the Lombardi trophy.

AFC Wild Card Round

2 Bills vs 7 Dolphins

The Dolphins fought off multiple injuries and a huge losing streak at the end of the season to secure the final playoff spot on a last minute field goal vs the Jets. At the time I’m writing this, starting QB Tua Tagovailoa’s status is unknown for the game as he has a concussion that also caused him to mis the teams week 18 game. Considering this, how hot the Bills look, and the Bills playing inspired football for their injured teammate Damar Hamlin, I see them winning this game easily by a score of 38 to 21.

3 Bengals vs 6 Ravens

The Ravens story is very similar to the Dolphins, as their starting QB Lamar Jackson has also missed multiple games due to injury. As for the Bengals, they’re probably the hottest team in the AFC, and QB Joe Burrow looks poised to lead his team back to the Super Bowl. That path I believe will start with a win against the Ravens, 35 to 17.

4 Jaguars vs 5 Chargers

The Jaguars may be the higher seed and have home field advantage as the AFC South champions, but the Chargers have the better record going into this matchup. Both teams are on absolute fire coming into this game, and a shootout on offense should be expected. However, I ultimately believe the Chargers have more talent and will stay more composed, as QB Justin Herbert gets his first playoff win in a 38 to 31 victory.

AFC Divisional:

1 Chiefs vs 5 Chargers

The 3rd matchup of the season between these teams will be in the divisional round. The Chiefs took the first two meetings in the regular season, but both matchups came down to the final couple possessions. While the Chargers will be riding high into this game, I just don’t think Brandon Staley and company are ready to out-coach Andy Reid, as the Chiefs win 35 to 31 in another instant classic game between the two AFC West sides.

2 Bills vs 3 Bengals

A rematch of the game that was cancelled due to the Damar Hamlin injury would surely be one of the most anticipated matchups of the playoffs. The Bengals looked very good before the regular season game was canceled, but the playoffs are obviously a different story. In another tight game these playoffs, I see QB Josh Allen and WR Stefon Diggs connecting late in the game to lead the Bills to the AFC championship once again, winning 28 to 27.

AFC Championship:

1 Chiefs vs 2 Bills

It’s time for yet another rematch between the Chiefs and Bills, in a game that would be played at a neutral site as a result of the cancellation of the aforementioned Bills-Bengals game. I see this game going into overtime, where we would see the new adjusted OT rules in play. In the end, I see Patrick Mahomes out slinging Josh Allen, and sending the Chiefs to the Super Bowl in a 49-42 instant classic.

NFC Wild Card Round:

2 49ers vs 7 Seahawks

The Seahawks bent but didn’t break towards the end of the season, and earned the final NFC playoff spot thanks to their win in week 18 and the Packers loss during the last game of the regular season. The 49ers meanwhile are arguably the hottest team in the NFL. Led by rookie phenom QB Brock Purdy, they look poised to return to the Super Bowl. While the story of the Seahawks has been special this season, I don’t see a scenario where they keep up with the 9ers as their season ends by a score of 24-13.

3 Vikings vs 6 Giants

Two franchises as optimistic as ever will face off in the first round. Led by OPOTY and MVP candidate WR Justin Jefferson, the Vikings won close game after close game in the regular season, and it earned them the 3 seed. The Giants meanwhile shocked many this season en route to the 6 seed, mainly thanks to RB Saquon Barkley, who returned to top shape after battling injuries the last couple years. This game will certainly be a close one given how both teams operate, and the team with more talent, the Vikings, are the ones I think will come out on top. The final score; 31-28.

4 Buccaneers vs 5 Cowboys

Seemingly only Tom Brady would be able to go 8-9 and have a playoff home game, and he’s done exactly that. The Bucs never really got a rhythm together this season, but somehow are here. As for the Cowboys, they’ve looked sharp all year, outside of their week 18 performance. While, on paper, the Cowboys look like the favorites, it’s Tom Brady vs the Cowboys. We know how this will go. Buccaneers win 21-17.

NFC Divisional Round:

1 Eagles vs 4 Buccaneers

A QB unproven in the playoffs in Jalen Hurts will have the city of brotherly love on his shoulders as he faces a would-be confident Bucs team. The Eagles stumbled to the 1 seed at the end, but that was due to major injuries that will be healed by the time this game comes around. Again, the Eagles would look like favorites, but I can’t bet against Brady just yet. Bucs win another thriller, 31-27.

2 49ers vs 3 Vikings

Eventually, the lights will shine too bright for Vikings QB Kirk Cousins, and this is where it will. The 49ers defense will shutdown the Vikings in a blowout, 27-9.

NFC Championship:

2 49ers vs 4 Buccaneers

It’ll finally be time to bet against Brady, as the 49ers offensive and defensive weapons will simply be too strong for the unreliable Bucs to overcome, as Brock Purdy takes down football’s best to ever do it, 30-14.

Super Bowl:

Chiefs vs 49ers

It’s a rematch of the Super Bowl that saw Patrick Mahomes rise to the top, but this time the 49ers are led by a different QB and are seeking revenge. While the story of Brock Purdy will be of legend by the time this game takes place, Patrick Mahomes MVP-caliber season is destined to end with his second ring. The Chiefs will win 35-24, and hoist the Lombardi trophy.

The NFL playoffs begin Saturday night and are sure to be must watch. Who will rise to the occasion, and who will disappoint? We’ll find out very soon.