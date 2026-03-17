Ken Hubbs Little League’s 75th Anniversary Kicks Off With $26K Children’s Fund Gift; All Kids Play Free

Under an 85-degree sun, Ken Hubbs Memorial Little League celebrated its 75th anniversary March 14 with opening ceremonies that combined tradition, community pride and a major financial boost for local families.

The highlight came when Children’s Fund CEO Cesar Navarrete presented a $26,000 check, eliminating registration fees for every player in the league. Families who had already paid will be refunded, league officials said.

Young Ken Hubbs Little League players round the bases during opening ceremonies in Colton, filling the field on March 14th.

Held at the league’s fields at 305 East E Street, the ceremony featured approximately 10 teams. Players ran the bases clockwise beginning at home plate as more than 100 spectators held up phones to capture photos of their athletes crossing home.

Navarrete framed the donation through his own childhood experience.

“As a child, I never had the opportunity to play Little League,” Navarrete said. “Not because I didn’t want to. Believe me, I was a little kid putting my hands through those fences, watching all the kids play. But I knew I couldn’t go home and ask my mom and dad for money to play Little League.”

He said the barriers extended beyond registration costs.

“I couldn’t get the cleats. I couldn’t get the ball. I couldn’t get the glove,” Navarrete said. “So for me, this is a huge and exciting moment. The reason I do what I do is because I want to make sure that all of our kids in the community have the opportunities that I didn’t have.”

Children’s Fund CEO Cesar Navarrete presents a $26,000 check to Ken Hubbs Memorial Little League during opening ceremonies, funding free registration for all players in Colton.

Navarrete emphasized that the effort reflects a broader community coalition.

“If you look around, it’s not just one group,” he said. “It’s a collection of community organizations. Government is here. Nonprofits are here. It’s a collection of people who are here to inspire our kids and make sure they have the support they need to grow into amazing people and one day give back.”

He also thanked parents for their role in making youth sports possible.

“They’ll never realize your sacrifice,” Navarrete said. “It’s not until they have kids of their own that they’ll understand what you’ve done so they can play out here.”

Colton Girl Scouts leading the Pledge of Allegiance. A Ken Hubbs Little League player high-fives Colton Councilman Dr. G as athletes round the bases.



Ken Hubbs Little League President Alex Gago said the donation directly addresses a reality many families face.

“Paying a bill and putting food on the table or paying for your child to play a sport is real, and it’s a hard decision,” Gago said. “I’ve been there, and every single one of us has been there at some point. With the support of Children’s Fund, we’re able to put that money back into your pockets so your kids can play free. We are ecstatic about this.”

San Bernardino County Supervisor Joe Baca Jr. presents certificates of recognition to Ken Hubbs Memorial Little League President Alex Gago and other league officials during the league’s 75th anniversary opening ceremonies in Colton.



The league, founded in 1951, has served generations of Colton families and reached a milestone with this year’s 75th anniversary celebration.

Local dignitaries in attendance included Assemblyman Robert Garcia, San Bernardino County Supervisor Joe Baca Jr., Colton Mayor Frank Navarro and members of the Colton City Council (Echevarria, Gonzalez, and Chastain).

San Bernardino County Supervisor Joe Baca Jr. hands out baseballs and softballs to young players, drawing a crowd of eager athletes during Ken Hubbs Memorial Little League’s opening day in Colton.



Following his words on the mic, Baca Jr. handed out baseballs and softballs to players, sparking a burst of excitement as children ran across the field cheering and jumping.

As the Spring 2026 season begins, league officials and community leaders said the moment represents more than opening day — it signals expanded access and a renewed commitment to ensuring every child has the opportunity to step onto the field.

Colton Chamber of Commerce President Christina Gaitan, team manager of her grandson’s Chicago Cubs team, poses with players.

