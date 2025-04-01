Public Hearing for Mental Health Services Act (MHSA) Annual Update

The San Bernardino County Department of Behavioral Health (DBH) invites community members to a public hearing on Thursday, April 3, 2025, from noon to 2 p.m. The hearing will cover topics related to behavioral health services, program goals, and other relevant outcomes described in the draft Mental Health Services Act (MHSA) annual update for fiscal year 2025/26.

The public hearing will be conducted at the Behavioral Health Commission general session meeting on Thursday, April 3, 2025, from noon to 2 p.m. at the County of San Bernardino Health Services Building Auditorium, 850 E. Foothill Blvd., Rialto, CA 92376. A satellite location will also be available at the Department of Behavioral Health Apple Valley Community Clinic, 18818 Highway 18, Apple Valley, CA and the Family Resource Center at 58945 Business Center Drive Yucca Valley, CA 92284.

The draft plan is a comprehensive report that illustrates the impact made by DBH and its contracted partners in addressing San Bernardino County’s behavioral health needs. This report also includes the proposed changes to MHSA programming for the upcoming fiscal year.

For more information on the public hearing, language interpretation services, and/or requests for disability-related accommodations, please call (800) 722-9866 or dial 7-1-1 for TTY users.

The Department of Behavioral Health supports the Countywide Vision by providing behavioral health and substance use disorder services that promote community wellness, recovery and resiliency. Information on the Countywide Vision and DBH can be found at www.sbcounty.gov.