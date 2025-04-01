Simpson Elementary School Honored as 2025 California Distinguished School!

The Rialto Unified School District is honored to announce Simpson Elementary School’s recognition as a 2024-2025 California Distinguished School by the California Department of Education. This prestigious distinction, announced by California State Superintendent Tony Thurmond, acknowledges 336 elementary schools statewide for their exemplary academic achievement, exceptional student performance, and commitment to closing opportunity gaps, underscoring Simpson Elementary’s dedication to academic excellence and student success.

The California Distinguished Schools Program evaluates schools based on multiple measures from the California School Dashboard, focusing on academic performance, student engagement, and school climate. Of the more than 5,000 elementary schools in the State, only a select group receive this honor each year.

“It is the hard work of our students, the unwavering commitment of our teachers and staff, and the strong support of our families that make Simpson a place of learning, growth, and belonging,” said Simpson ES Principal Ramona Rodriguez. “This achievement would not have been possible without the collective efforts of our school community.”

Opening its doors in 1987 and currently consisting of over 650 students and 70 staff members, Simpson ES proudly launched its Dual Language Immersion program this school year among many accomplishments in its 38-year history. Simpson ES is one of only 22 schools in San Bernardino County to achieve California Distinguished School status.

“This recognition is extraordinary because the criteria is that schools such as Simpson Elementary do not apply; schools now are directly selected by the State based on excellence in performance,” replied Dr. Judy D. White, Rialto USD Interim Superintendent. “This distinction affirms the exceptional educational practices at Simpson and highlights the dedicated efforts of teachers, staff, students, and families in fostering an environment of excellence.”

Sandra Bowden, a veteran 5th-grade teacher at Simpson ES, emphasized, “In my 31 years as an educator at Simpson Elementary, our school’s commitment to excellence has never wavered. We have always set high expectations for our students, providing rigorous instruction that empowers them to succeed.”

“This recognition is a reflection of the incredible efforts of the students, teachers, and staff who continuously strive for excellence,” added Simpson ES Parents Ruth and Guadalupe Gonzalez. “We couldn’t be more grateful for the opportunities and support that have helped our children shine. Congratulations to everyone who contributed to this well-earned honor!”

State Superintendent Tony Thurmond commended this year’s distinguished schools, saying, “It is my pleasure to honor these elementary schools for their efforts to provide exemplary public education. Excellent elementary schools play a critical role in the life outcomes of our young people.”

Simpson ES will be officially honored at the CA School Recognition Program Awards Ceremony on Friday, May 30, 2025, at the Disneyland Hotel in the City of Anaheim.