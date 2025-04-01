Redlands Students, Staff, and Partners Distribute 500+ Hygiene Items and Food Packs to Local Families

On Friday, March 22, 2025, RUSD’s Family and Community Engagement (FACE) department partnered with Redlands Education Support Professionals Association (RESPA) and Feeding America to distribute snack packs, hygienic products, and produce.

“RESPA prides on giving back to the community. What a great way doing so by partnering with the Family and Community Engagement team,” shared RESPA President, Liz Huerta-Brewster. “Typically, during spring, RESPA collects canned goods, but we wanted to do something different. Times are tough and prices have increased for essential items. We felt the community could benefit from hygienic items along with the snack packs and produce.”

District staff across school sites and departments were invited to donate hygienic items. Redlands U-Haul donated small size moving boxes to collect the items. RESPA and the FACE team collected over 500 travel size and full-size hygienic items, including shampoos, conditioners, diapers, baby wipes, loofahs, socks, and more to distribute to the community.

Volunteers from REVs Black Student Union (BSU) Step Team, Redlands High School (RHS) Air Force Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (AFJROTC), San Bernardino Valley College (SBVC) Umoja, and District African American Parent Advisory Council (DAAPAC) cabinet members came together to organize and distribute the items.

“We will continue with this partnership and serve our community,” shared Brewster.

RHS AFJROTC-Cadet 1st Lt. Leah Calkins distributing diapers and wipes to a family.