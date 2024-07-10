On July 2, 2024, at approximately 8 a.m., an unidentified African American male was brought to a local hospital. He was initially found on 1135 E. Highland Ave. San Bernardino, CA 92404. The hospital is seeking the public’s help in identifying this patient because he had no documentation or evidence of his identity with him. Below is a general description of the patient; anyone with information that may help to identify him is asked to call: 909-883-8711 Ext. 23420.

Sex: Male

Race/Ethnicity: African American

Approximate age: 40’s

Eyes: Black

Hair: Black

Height: 6 ft (approximately)

Weight: 163 lbs (approximately) Other Identifiers: “LA” tattoo on right forearm. Missing left middle finger.